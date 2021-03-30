Sleep-deprived shoppers swear by this £16 Himalayan Salt Lamp

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you've been finding it hard to sleep whilst in lockdown, the chances are you're not alone. We all know how important sleep is for a healthy body and mind, so it can become even more distressing when unpredictable factors like the pandemic send your sleeping pattern out of whack.

We recently compiled a list of the 20 best things to help you sleep but there's a new sleep aid on the scene - the Himalayan Salt Lamp.

This calming Himalayan Salt Lamp has almost 10'000 five-star reviews on Amazon

Loved for its Instagrammable qualities and gorgeous pink glow, the salt lamp isn't just good for creating an aesthetic ambience in your home. The lamp provides alluring health benefits including air purifying qualities, soothing allergies, improving mood and promoting better quality sleep.

HELLO!'s Junior Lifestyle Writer Georgia swears by her salt lamp for a soothing night's sleep. "I bought my Himalayan Salt Lamp a few weeks into lockdown after I found it harder to wind down in the evenings. The uncertainty of daily life really disrupted my sleep and I would often wake up in the night after having a distressing dream."

"I'd turn my lamp on in the early evenings and loved how its warm light mimicked the glow of a sunset, which I found really comforting in the winter months when we would often miss the sun going down on a daily walk."

The lamp is also approved by experts. Women's Health specialist Dr Samantha Wild told Bupa: "During times of uncertainty, it’s common to have some disruption to your normal sleep pattern. Feeling more worried and stressed makes it hard to switch off, and can affect both the amount and quality of sleep you get."

Needs&Gifts Himalayan Rock Salt Lamp, £16, Amazon

Getting regular, good quality shut-eye is essential for your mental health and physical wellbeing to thrive. In fact, a blissful night's sleep is known to help with everything from your skin to productivity, even preventing weight gain and heart conditions.

Amazon has got a great deal on Himalayan Salt Lamps at the moment, our favourite pick is just £16 in the Spring Sale – be quick if you don't want to miss out!

