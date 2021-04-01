7 best corner sofas to suit your living room

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Picking a sofa for your living space isn't just an investment, it's a commitment! From comfort to colours and sizes to shapes, we have found the best corner sofas, your living room needs for that stylish and homely update.

These L-shapes seats are perfect for whether you're curling up in front of your favourite boxset or relaxing with a mid-afternoon nap - it's imperative that the couch has to be comfy.

John Lewis corner sofa we love

With its modern form, extra-deep seat and crisp tailoring, the spacious Andes from West Elm has a serious presence that still manages to feel airy and light thanks to the thin frame and cast metal legs.

Andes Large 3 Seater RHF Sectional Sofa, £2,797, John Lewis

Wayfair corner sofa we love

This three-seater corner sofa is a versatile addition to any living room. Its stylish design features neutral grey upholstery and tapered wooden legs for, and it can be rearranged to be right or left-facing - whatever position to suit your home.

Allisonville Reversible Corner Sofa, £579.99, Wayfair

Dunelm corner sofa we love

Beautifully designed in a clean and contemporary styling with a generous amount of seating space, this corner sofa features slender, sloped arms with piped edge finishing and woven fabric on an a exposed wooden plinth frame. Other colours available too!

Harrison Right Hand Corner Sofa, £1,099, Dunelm

Swyft corner sofa we love

This 'sofa-in-a-box' brand is the ideal solution for those who struggle with DYI. All the pieces slot easily together without any tools - although you might need an extra pair of hands! This Model 03 sofa can be placed either left or right facing, with or without an ottoman. Basically, it's your sofa so you choose how you want it. Just sit back and relax, it's time you built a sofa to fit your home and lifestyle.

Model 03 Sofa, £2,510, Swyft

Habitat corner sofa we love

There's nothing quite like a sprawling family corner sofa to dive into - and this one doesn't disappoint! Raised up on slender wooden feet to give it an elegant edge, this velvet piece has a wonderful blue tone that will also create a soothing setting when needed.

Hudson Reversible Corner Velvet Sofa, £950, Habitat

IKEA corner sofa we love

Warm and welcoming, neat and stylish - this stunning corner sofa has the ideal balance between its comfort, functions and look. This gets a big YES from us!

Landskrona, £1,399, IKEA

Amazon corner sofa we love

Something affordable yet stylish? Then turn to The Movian by Amazon. This upholstered L-shaped armchair is designed with a Scandinavian style for a modern, streamlined and low-key look.

Movian Buran Upholstered Armchair, £508.43, Amazon

