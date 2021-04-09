Good Morning America host Amy Robach's house is the dream family escape The TV star lives with her husband Andrew Shue and two daughters Ava and Annie

Good Morning America host Amy Robach lives in Manhattan, New York, with her husband Andrew Shue and her two daughters Ava and Annie, both from a previous marriage. The TV host has inadvertently unveiled several areas of the property since living there, and to say it's impressive would be an understatement. Take a tour…

Amy Robach's kitchen

WATCH: Amy Robach films inside stunning kitchen

Amy's country-style kitchen is fitted with off-white cupboards and a marble-topped island, while wooden beams and vaulting are also seen. Appliances include a double oven built into the cupboards.

Amy Robach's backyard

Amy's house boasts a huge garden and a raised terrace with a seating area offering incredible views.

Amy Robach's living room

Amy's living room features a rustic stone fireplace with an exposed brick surround. There is a wooden ledge above and a silver fire grate at the front, as well as a vintage dustpan and brush holder to one side.

When setting up to live stream from her home, Amy unveiled the other corner of her living room, where she stores wooden logs within one wall, alongside an exposed book shelf and a reading nook with a red patterned seat. The image also gave fans a look at her Christmas decorations, including a sign reading 'Merry', and hooks for the family's stockings.

In another living area, Amy sat at a yellow table on a matching yellow chair. The room has an exposed brick wall at one side, combined with grey paint elsewhere, while a retro black glass-front cabinet upholds the retro theme that runs throughout the house. A green and blue star fixed upon the wall above, meanwhile, add a touch of character to the space.

