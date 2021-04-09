Loose Women host Jane Moore's house could be a show home

Jane Moore lives in London with her husband Gary Farrow, and her two daughters Ellie and Grace from a previous relationship, while she also has a stepdaughter, Lauren.
The Loose Women star rarely reveals much of her home, but the little that she has shows that it's every bit as glamorous as you'd expect. Take a look.
Jane Moore's kitchen
Jane's kitchen is fitted with ultra-modern stainless-steel cupboards and dark wood flooring.
Another image taken in the kitchen showed that there are white panelled doors elsewhere.
Jane Moore's dining room
The dining room is open plan alongside the kitchen, with a stainless-steel island separating the two, where coordinating stainless-steel pendant lights hang overhead. An exposed brick wall in the room serves to further the industrial theme.
Jane's dining room is furnished with a grey marble table and matching grey dining chairs. There is also a frosted glass cupboard with sliding doors.
Jane Moore's garden
Jane's garden is framed with a combination of brick walls and horizontal fencing. There are also stone beds at various edges with grey and white walls, where Jane has planted several large trees, and a brown rattan glass-topped table with matching chairs.
A different photo of Jane in the garden showed more stone beds lining the edges, as well as a grey stone pathway.
In the summer, Jane posed for a photo on a brown rattan sun lounger with cream cushions in her garden, and quipped: "Who needs to real Club 55 in St Tropez when you can have a sign made and recreate it in your own back yard?"
Jane Moore's bedroom
Jane shared a rare photo from her bedroom after cleaning out her wardrobe. The image inadvertently revealed that the room has lilac carpet and cream cupboards with a high-shine black unit as seen behind Jane.
Jane Moore's living room
A selfie of Jane gave fans a look at what seems to be a corner of the living room via glass doors from the garden. It showed a brown leather armchair in one corner, alongside a silver floor lamp.
