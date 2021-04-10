﻿
Zoe Ball shares first-look inside quirky new £1.5million Sussex home

The Strictly star moved house at the end of 2020

Jenni McKnight

Zoe Ball gave her fans a sneak peek inside her new £1.5million property on Friday after moving into a new home with boyfriend Michael Reed at the end of 2020.

The Strictly star showed off her gorgeous bedroom and living room makeover after working hard to give the house – located in Lewes, Sussex – her quirky finishing touches.

Posting on Instagram, Zoe proudly shared a snap of her renovated bedroom, which features dusty pink wallpaper and floral, floor-length green and pink curtains that match the bolsters on her giant, comfy-looking bed perfectly.

Zoe also has white bedside tables with gold lamps attached to the wall above, a small black radiator and a light-coloured carpet which complements her grey headboard and bed frame.

zoe-ball-new-bedroom

Zoe's bedroom belongs in a B&B

Zoe's living room has a lot more colour, with half of the walls painted a gorgeous shade of blue against a white ceiling.

On the other side of the room is Zoe's marble fireplace, which features an ornate gold mirror atop and nature-inspired wallpaper covered in green trees and deer.

zoe-ball-new-living-room-1

Zoe's living room is filled with vintage finds

Zoe's curtains feature the same design and the room is filled with vintage-style finds like an art deco poster framed on the wall, a giant wooden bookcase filled to the brim with a variety of tomes, quirky lampshades and a pale blue couch.

"Thrilled to have worked with the design wonders at @wmorrisandco on our living room and bedroom project. Been in fabric and wallpaper heaven from start to finish," Zoe captioned the post.

zoe-ball-new-living-room

Zoe's marble fireplace takes centre stage

Her followers were equally impressed with her home makeover, with one commenting: "It's all looking fabulous!" A second wrote: "This is so homely and tasteful," while a third added: "Oh! That's a bit gorgeous that."

Zoe and Michael's new home was built by Russian aristocrat, Baron Vladimir de Wolff in the 1920s, and boasts a swimming pool, tennis court and acres of land.

