Zoe Ball shares first-look inside quirky new £1.5million Sussex home The Strictly star moved house at the end of 2020

Zoe Ball gave her fans a sneak peek inside her new £1.5million property on Friday after moving into a new home with boyfriend Michael Reed at the end of 2020.

The Strictly star showed off her gorgeous bedroom and living room makeover after working hard to give the house – located in Lewes, Sussex – her quirky finishing touches.

Posting on Instagram, Zoe proudly shared a snap of her renovated bedroom, which features dusty pink wallpaper and floral, floor-length green and pink curtains that match the bolsters on her giant, comfy-looking bed perfectly.

Zoe also has white bedside tables with gold lamps attached to the wall above, a small black radiator and a light-coloured carpet which complements her grey headboard and bed frame.

Zoe's bedroom belongs in a B&B

Zoe's living room has a lot more colour, with half of the walls painted a gorgeous shade of blue against a white ceiling.

On the other side of the room is Zoe's marble fireplace, which features an ornate gold mirror atop and nature-inspired wallpaper covered in green trees and deer.

Zoe's living room is filled with vintage finds

Zoe's curtains feature the same design and the room is filled with vintage-style finds like an art deco poster framed on the wall, a giant wooden bookcase filled to the brim with a variety of tomes, quirky lampshades and a pale blue couch.

"Thrilled to have worked with the design wonders at @wmorrisandco on our living room and bedroom project. Been in fabric and wallpaper heaven from start to finish," Zoe captioned the post.

Zoe's marble fireplace takes centre stage

Her followers were equally impressed with her home makeover, with one commenting: "It's all looking fabulous!" A second wrote: "This is so homely and tasteful," while a third added: "Oh! That's a bit gorgeous that."

Zoe and Michael's new home was built by Russian aristocrat, Baron Vladimir de Wolff in the 1920s, and boasts a swimming pool, tennis court and acres of land.

