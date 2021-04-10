Martin Compston's Las Vegas home is a party palace

Line of Duty's Steve Arnott, actor Martin Compston, was raised in a small Scottish town, but he now calls glittering Las Vegas home. He lives in an exclusive compound with his wife Tianna Flynn, and their epic house is made for partying with a heated swimming pool, a pool table, its own spa and even a bar! Martin has previously shared glimpses of it on social media. Take a look…

The actor previously told The Sunday Post that the swimming pool is one of his favourite things about the property, explaining: "It's an incredible feeling when you’re from Greenock and you can get your family over to stay and you’ve got a pool out your back. The most therapeutic thing in the world is cleaning your pool — walking about mopping up leaves."

He continued: "I love it. The weather is great, obviously, and compared to Los Angeles and London you get so much more for your money."

Martin Compston's house in Las Vegas has its own swimming pool

Martin could be seen making the most of the pool as he celebrated the New Year, as he sat with his feet dipped into the spa area while sipping on a beer.

Martin and Tianna have caricatures of themselves on display

Other social media posts have showcased his home bar, which sits in front of an exposed brick wall and has Tennent's beer on tap, and the living room, where Martin and Tianna have three framed caricatures of themselves hanging on the wall.

The property certainly looks like a lot of fun judging by another of Martin's Instagram posts that shows the couple has a ping pong table in their living room, which is painted grey and has a separate seating area with a television and sofas.

The couple have a ping pong table in their home

Martin also shared a peek at another area of the home when he resorted to drastic measures to record dialogue for his BBC drama The Nest during the coronavirus lockdown. "Unprecedented times and all that. Rightly all sound studios are closed so last dialogue tweaks for The Nest will be coming direct from my cupboard. #StayAtHome," he captioned a photo that showed him sitting on the floor in his cupboard with a striped duvet over his head.

Martin turned his cupboard into a makeshift recording studio

