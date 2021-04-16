The Diane von Furstenberg x H&M home collection has dropped and it's too exciting for words

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whatever you do, don't assume you'll be able to browse the Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home collection on Friday morning and then return an hour later and expect it to still be there. This is one of those collections that people will set their alarms for - and I include myself in this generalisation.

This collection is exciting, and it isn't for wallflowers - this is a Diane von Furstenberg-inspired world into your home. The former Princess wants fans to "own it" when it comes to their interior style, and her collaboration with H&M HOME certainly allows us to do that!

So what can you expect? Well, bold prints that the iconic fashion designer is renowned for, such as zebra and leopard print, a kissable lip pattern and Diane’s abstract signature lettering.

The 31-piece collection includes a range of interiors and decorative items including wool blankets, cushion covers, boxes, trays, candles, espresso cups, small plates, vases, pots, posters and a robe.

If you're looking to get a taster for your home, you might want to choose one of the candles. The large-sized candles are amber scented (the 74-year-old's favourite fragrance), and the smaller candles are unique interpretations of cedarwood, sandalwood, amber and pine, which were personally chosen by Diane herself.

If the kitchen is where you like your print - the sets of espresso cups and saucers will sit beautifully in your kitchen, while the coloured glass pink and orange rounded vases look stunning in any room, especially when filled with fresh spring flowers.

If you're more into fashion than homeware, have no fear, there's a luxurious robe featuring the famed ‘Diane’ print.

What's more, there are prints within the collection and they hold a very special meaning. "The prints in the H&M HOME collaboration are very iconic. The ‘Diane’ print I created 20 years ... while the lips print comes from the painting Andy Warhol did of me."

She added: "Personally, I love animal prints – zebra is very DVF – and also vibrant orange and pinks, but monochrome black and white is very chic, too. The whole collection is fabulous, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone,” Diane said of the collection.

The Diane von Furstenberg x H&M HOME collection will be in H&M HOME online at hm.com from Friday 16 April.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.