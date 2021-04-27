Sharon Stone's mammoth LA home is the epitome of luxury Take a peek inside where the Basic Instinct star calls home...

Sharon Stone has had several years to perfect the interior of her stunning Beverly Hills home after purchasing the property back in 1993.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco shares glimpse at epic home bar inside LA mansion

She previously told Architectural Digest that the sudden fame caused by her breakout role in Basic Instinct highlighted the need for better security, after unwanted visits from fans caused her to fear for the safety of her three sons Roan, Laird, and Quinn.

"All of a sudden, there were crazy stalkers trying to get into my [old] house. The police were there all the time, until they finally had enough," Sharon said. "They told me to pack a suitcase because they were taking me to a hotel. I had to find a new home that had proper gates."

The Total Recall star has shared several glimpses inside the property since then, giving Architectural Digest a tour of the renovations in 2018, and sharing snaps at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look...

Sharon Stone's hallway

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone shares her beloved mum's reaction to her book dedication

Sharon showed off the sweeping staircase in her hallway as she filmed her mum reading her book dedication. Intricate iron detailing and dark wooden floorboards add to the luxurious feel.

Sharon Stone's kitchen

The kitchen has a grey tiled floor, a small breakfast bench with a cream chair and stainless steel appliances – including a huge oven, perfect for cooking Christmas dinner.

MORE: 10 best deals in the Amazon garden sale: get up to 50% off – but only for a limited time

Sharon Stone's dining room

The open-plan space leads into a dining area, with a white B&B Italia table and pink velvet armchairs. Statement light fittings are positioned above the table which sits next to large doors opening out into the garden.

Sharon Stone's living area

We're sure there are several living areas inside Sharon's home, but she shared a cute photo of her dogs resting on stunning patterned chairs during the coronavirus pandemic. They were upholstered in a cream floral pattern and positioned on either side of a glass coffee table.

Sharon Stone's bedroom

Sharon shared a video of herself opening a packet from Leslie Jordan in what appears to be her bedroom, with grey panelled walls, cream fluffy chairs and a photo of giraffes hanging on her wall.

The actress' bedroom also features a black Gregorius|Pineo bed with a matching bedside table and a metallic grey Gina Berschneider sofa positioned at the end.

READ: 31 best patio heaters & fire pits for your garden to keep you warm this season

Sharon Stone's swimming pool

Outside, Sharon has a stunning swimming pool surrounded by walls and tall trees to provide privacy. Lilos are placed on the patio next to the pool, as well as a cream table and chairs.

Sharon Stone's garden

At one end, Sharon has wicker outdoor furniture topped with grey cushions, while another chair and plant pots could be seen in the background.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's unusual home feature will surprise you