Way Day is here! Shop the 9 best garden deals in Wayfair's biggest sale of the year

Karen Silas

If you've been looking for some home and garden buys to give your house a makeover, you're in luck – Wayfair's big WAY DAY sale is here! For 48 hours only – ending midnight GMT April 29 – you can grab some amazing deals in Wayfair's BIGGEST sale of the year!

You'll find deals like:

And of course, some great garden buys, including garden furniture sets starting at under £100.

In fact, we were so enticed by the Way Day garden deals, we created this edit of the best garden deals in the sale so you can get your outdoor space ready for summer.

And are you in the US? Don’t worry  – you can shop amazing WAY DAY bargains on the US Wayfair site.

So don’t wait another minute to elevate your outdoor space – get shopping!

Shop the best Way Day garden deals at Wayfair:

 

outdoor rug on sale wayfair way day

Tiya Flatweave indoor/outdoor rug was £58.99 now £37.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

 

wayfair sale way day outdoor lights

Caldean Retro Outdoor Lights, was £24.99 now £13.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

egg chair wayfair way day sale garden

Chirokitia Swing Chair with Stand, was £659.99 now £424.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

wayfair way day plant stand

Dakota Fields plant stand was £79.99 now £46.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

pallet garden outdoor sofa wayfair way day sale

8 Seater Pallet Sofa Set was £1,029.99 now £457.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

 

Arkin reclining sun lounger wayfair

Arkin reclining sun lounger, was £72.99 now £64.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

wayfair way day garden sale parasol

Dewitt Rectangular Parasol, was £119.99 now £66.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

wooden planter bench wayfair way day sale

Lampman Wooden Planter Bench was £519.99 now £409.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

bright colour garden chair set wayfair way day sale

Calabrese 2 Seater Bistro Set £309.99 to £269.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

Whether you want to make cooking more fun and easy, add some cheery new colours and vibes to your home or spruce up your garden, the Wayfair Way Day sale has you covered.

