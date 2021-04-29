Prosecco tables and garden bars are seriously trending on Etsy right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’ve never shopped for garden furniture like we are in 2021 – that’s what restaurant closures and a pandemic will do to you. Since we’re utilising every room in our home, gardens included, it’s no surprise that the demand for garden furniture and decor in the UK is higher than ever – Etsy UK reported a 2644% increase in searches for patio furniture in the last three months alone.

Functional and classic garden furniture aside, there’s a few key garden décor trends that are already proving to be in demand, according to Etsy’s experts. Take note: these are the top garden furniture trends 2021 to shop:

Best prosecco tables

Large or small outdoor tables that can double up as Prosecco bars are big news for 2021. Etsy has already seen a 1445% increase in searches for outdoor tables, with purpose-built Prosecco and wine tables, handmade to hold wine glasses, champagne flutes and bottles perfectly, already selling out.

Portable wine picnic table, £120, Etsy

Outdoor Prosecco and wine table, £71.26, Etsy

Wine wooden table, £136.38, Etsy

Best hanging garden chairs

Outdoor seating gets a relaxed to the max makeover, with hanging garden chairs – known as egg chairs - the most popular choice. You can choose from standalone chairs, which come with their own stand, or a rope chair that hangs from a sturdy tree.

Cotton rope hanging chair, £74.99, Etsy

Striped hanging garden chair, £54.99, Etsy

Rattan hanging egg chair, £599.90, Etsy

Best garden bars

As pubs and bars are increasingly fully-booked, the nation is playing landlord by creating their own bar or garden pub – Etsy saw a 3632% increase in searches for outdoor bars and accessories. The outdoor pubs range in size from small garden drinks cabinets or outdoor drinks trolleys to handmade wooden garden pubs, big enough to seat two to four patrons. Hello hostess with the mostess.

The Little Lily Garden Bar, from £229, Etsy

Midi garden bar, £40, Etsy

Wooden garden bar, £649.99, Etsy

Best firepit tables

The only way to heat your garden in 2021? A firepit – they’re so popular that many large retailers are struggling to keep them in stock! This year sees the firepit go centre stage, as it becomes the built-in focal point of outdoor dining tables, or smaller garden coffee tables with firepits in the centre.

Garden firepit table, £2,600, Etsy

Classic concrete firepit table, from £760, Etsy

Personalised deck chairs

We love anything personalised, and a deck chair with your name on is the ultimate in garden goals. You can even get one for the kids!

Personalised adult deckchair, £125, Etsy

Personalised children’s star deckchair, £80, Etsy

Mr & Mrs personalised deckchairs, £251.80, Etsy

Sustainable outdoor dining

Alfresco dining is here to stay and eco-friendly tablescapes are set to be all over Instagram come summer. Think reusable cotton napkins and matching tablecloths, glass straws and hand embroidered picnic blankets.

Hand embroidered picnic blanket, from £40, Etsy

Reusable glass bendy straws, £2.59, Etsy

Linen napkins with scalloped edges, £38, Etsy

