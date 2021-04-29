Olivia Newton-John's flamboyant California home is a world of fun

Grease star Olivia Newton-John lives in Santa Barbara with her husband John Easterling, and she has revealed parts of her colourful home via social media and virtual interviews.

Olivia, who is suffering a third Cancer relapse, spoke out about living with the disease in a candid video and in turn she revealed a cosy corner of her living space. As well as a chic leather armchair, the star has a very vibrant artwork hanging on her wall and a small wooden side table filled with a lamp and candles.

While appearing on Loose Women, the actress gave fans a good look at her quirky abode. Along with wooden panelled ceilings, the space has multiple shelves, lots of artwork and a plethora of meaningful ornaments.

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John films inside her gorgeous living room

Behind Olivia, viewers could observe her bright blue piano which has been used as a table for a tray of glass vases. You also won't fail to notice the massive amethyst crystal on the floor behind her – bringing lots of good vibes to the room!

Olivia appeared on Loose Women from her California home

When Olivia embarked on an Instagram Live, she revealed another corner of her zany home, complete with a leopard print chair, a gallery wall of mismatched frames and a large vase of orange faux flowers.

Olivia loves bold and bright interiors

Speaking to Reader's Digest, Olivia revealed what lockdown life has been like. She said: "I feel guilty for saying it, but I've actually enjoyed not being able to go anywhere. My life has always been about being on planes and travelling and staying in hotels, so to be in one place for almost a year has been blissful."

She went on to reveal: "And it's been wonderful having so much time at home. I've been able to do things like clean out closets and garages. I've also learned how to make bread, I’ve done arts and crafts-y things, and have hung out with my animals and my husband. I haven’t been bored for one second."

