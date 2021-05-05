Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has huge playground at US home The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a £11.2million mansion in Montecito, California and their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns two on 6 May, has the most amazing adventure playground outside. The vast play space is located on site within their private grounds, and we are sure Archie's younger sister, who is due this year, will also make use of the feature when she is old enough.

Photographs taken from former listings of the home while it was on the market show that he has every type of play equipment you could possibly think of: two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall. It sits within the five acres of land that surround the property, and is framed with a brick wall and various palm trees. Design wise, each feature follows the green, blue and yellow colour scheme, including a green tarmac floor.

The couple show off some of their property on video calls

No doubt Meghan and Harry will be accompanying Archie to the playground while he is so young, but once he has grown up, the couple have the perfect view over the area from the back of the property to watch over him. Archie will also be able to reach the house via a small set of stairs at one side.

Inside, he also has an incredible nursery. It's decorated with cream walls featuring intricate hand carvings to create the effect of whimsical trees, and white carpets with a pink and green floral pattern. Furniture includes a handmade bed which doubles up as a castle, complete with medieval style turret columns at either end, and curved staircases that lead up to another level.

The family will welcome a baby girl this year

At the top, Archie has an endless collection of toys to play with, positioned in front of a white railing that overlooks the rest of his personal space. The bed itself is framed with draped curtains, and there are two shelving units that act as bookcases and toy displays at either side. For lighting, there is a stunning jewelled chandelier, and the room has glass patio doors that open up onto Archie's own balcony, overlooking the rest of their five acre estate.

