Adele's childhood flat in south London is not what you'd expect The Someone Like You singer and her mum lived in West Norwood

With an estimated net worth of $190million (£150million), it's hard to believe that Adele has ever lived anywhere that isn't a luxurious mansion. In fact, before shooting to fame and amassing an impressive property portfolio in Kensington and Beverly Hills, the down-to-earth singer lived in a modest flat in West Norwood.

The Someone Like You hitmaker's childhood home was situated above a discount store, but it has since been converted into a pub, Knowles of Norwood.

Back in 2015, the establishment tweeted, "@Adele we're opening a new pub on Thursday above your old flat in West Norwood. See you at the bar for a pint?"

WATCH: Adele unveils one of her beautiful home kitchens

It is also located directly next door to a petrol garage, which Adele previously revealed when she said: "Me and my mum and our flatmate live above a shop next to a garage – it caught fire a couple of months ago." Adele lived at the home with her mum Penny and their flatmate from the age of 11 to 18.

Adele's childhood flat in West Norwood

It is believed that the South London property was the inspiration behind Hometown Glory, Adele's hit single in 2007. Apparently though, her bedroom walls inside were a shrine to the Spice Girls, one of her favourite bands before she discovered the likes of Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald at a record store nearby.

Adele decorated her walls with posters of the Spice Girls

She moved to Notting Hill on her own when she turned 18 in 2006, after being offered a record deal almost immediately after graduating from the Brit School.

Five years later in 2011, Adele began to rent an incredible mansion in West Sussex, reported to cost approximately £15,000 per month. Since then, her property portfolio is ever-expanding, and she now owns two townhouses in Kensington in London, as well as two mansions in Beverly Hills.

She was first born in Tottenham in 1988 before she and her mum moved to Brighton for a short two year-stint. They quickly returned to London, and Adele has owned properties there ever since.

