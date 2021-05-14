Lady Amelia Windsor's London home is nothing like cousins Prince William and Harry's Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin lives in Notting Hill

Unlike her third cousins Prince Harry and Prince William, Lady Amelia Windsor has decorated her home with very bright colours to create what she describes as a "little sanctuary." She shares her flat in Notting Hill with her sister Lady Marina, while her family home is in Cambridge.

She told House & Garden: "The flat itself is small and cosy and has light streaming in in the morning from our little terrace. It is a peaceful place, perfect for us two and full of our collected memories. We aim to make it a little sanctuary amidst the busy-ness of London life."

Lady Amelia Windsor's London home

The living room

In an interview with House & Garden, Lady Amelia Windsor said: "The sitting room is my favourite part of the flat by far. Whenever I'm at home, you'll find me there listening to Radio 4 or 6 music with a cup of coffee." It's decorated with muted cream walls and has various paintings hanging on the walls. Amelia has added character with a printed rug and cushions, coloured vases and an open bookcase.

Another snap of the living room unveiled neutral cream walls that were covered with mini mirrors and artwork. A grey sofa could be seen in the background topped with colourful pink and red cushions, which tied in with the red and white zig-zag carpet.

Amelia also keeps several house plants in the living room.

The bedroom

In 2018, Lady Amelia Windsor revealed her bedroom in a post on Instagram Stories. It features light pink walls and a vintage gold mirror where Amelia has stuck various Polaroid photos of herself with friends and family.

The terrace

Amelia and her sister have their very own outdoor terrace, which they often use for al fresco dining. It has classic orange tiles on the floor, and they have dressed the dining table with a floral tablecloth.

The kitchen

Amelia's home exudes a retro feel, which she previously told House & Garden was a reflection of her affinity for collectables. "We have things that we've collected over the years and beautiful trinkets alongside treasures which I've found in Portobello and Golbourne markets." Her kitchen features various hand painted plates on the walls which she found during a trip to Italy, as well as a traditional black AGA oven.

Lady Amelia Windsor's family home

The living room

The living room at Amelia's family home has a classic theme with white walls and wooden flooring, and a white radiator cover.

The conservatory

The neutral aesthetic continues in the family's conservatory, where the exposed brick walls have been painted white, and there is a large mirror hanging in a cream frame on one wall. There are also various green plants inside the space.

