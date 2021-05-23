Escape to the Country stars' surprising homes: Nicki Chapman, Jonnie Irwin, Alistair Appleton and more The stars have the most incredible houses

The Escape to the Country presenters have been helping people find their dream countryside homes since 2002, so it's no surprise that their own properties are some of the most beautiful we have ever seen. But what may surprise you, is that some of their houses are rather modern! From Nicki Chapman to Jules Hudson, here is where the hosts live when they're not filming…

Nicki Chapman's home

Nicki Chapman lives in Chiswick, west London with her husband, record company executive Dave Shackleton. She previously told House Beautiful that despite living in the capital, she has made her house her "oasis". In November, she filmed a video of her stunning garden, complete with a terraced area and palm trees.

Her kitchen features glossy cream cupboards and frosted glass doors, while appliances include an induction hob and a Nutribullet.

Jules Hudson's home

Jules Hudson lives in Herefordshire with his wife Tania, their son Jack, and the family's two Labradors, Teddy and Lolo. They previously lived in London but Jules told The Times it was too "claustrophobic" while their new property has "space" and "its own plot".

He posed in the home on his birthday, showing that it has a rustic design with exposed brick walls, an industrial radiator and wooden furniture.

Another image showed a cracked brown leather armchair, in a room with cream walls and wooden floors.

Alistair Appleton's home

Alistair Appleton and his husband Daniel Martin live with their pet dog, Ben, in Sussex. He tends to keep the home under wraps, but a past photo gave a look at his home working space, featuring a rustic table with a patterned cloth, exposed brick walls, and windows overlooking the garden.

Jonnie Irwin's home

Jonnie Irwin has been busy renovating his home in Harrogate, London, where he lives with his wife and their three children. The star took to Instagram to share a selection of before and after images showing the progress in December 2020, including a stunning modern kitchen.

Ginny Buckley's home

Ginny Buckley lives in The Chilterns with her son, Zak. She keeps her life as private as possible, and it's not known whether she shares the home with a partner, but she has shared a series of photos outside of a building that looks likely to be her home.

Sonali Shah's home

Sonali Shah lives in London with her husband Adarsh and their two children, Ariana and Rafi. She recently shared a photo of her son in the kitchen, revealing that it has black cupboards, white worktops and dark oak flooring.

Sonali's living room has cobalt blue walls, an exposed brick fireplace, and wooden flooring.

Margherita Taylor's home

Margherita Taylor keeps her social media solely work-related, so it is unknown where, or who, she lives with.

