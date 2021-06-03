Amazon Prime Day UK 2021: Date confirmed plus the best deals and everything to know

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, and Amazon Prime Day 2021 has been confirmed! The deals extravaganza will take place on Monday 21 June – starting at one minute past midnight – until Tuesday 22 June, wrapping up at one minute to midnight.

The summer dates mark a return to form for the shopping event, which was pushed back more than once last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and finally took place in October.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021, which is quickly chasing Black Friday and Cyber Monday to become the best day for snapping up a bargain on everything from tech buys, luxury beauty products and even toys.

Read on to find out when it is, what the best deals are likely to be, and what you need to do to get in on the action. Scroll to the end for top tips for getting the best deals for UK Amazon Prime Day 2021. We'll be updating with more information and curating the best deals as the day draws nearer, so keep checking back!

There are some great savings up for grabs in Amazon Prime Day - which is incoming in a matter of weeks

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The very first Amazon Prime day took place on 15 July 2015. It marked the shopping portal’s anniversary and was a drive to get shoppers to sign up for Amazon Prime, the £79-a-year subscription service that gives users free unlimited one-day delivery on many items and access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and early access to deals.

What started off as a 24-hour event of cut-price deals has grown over the years to be a 48-hour sale that takes place in countries across the globe.

Last year’s Prime Day saw UK Amazon shoppers saving more than 75 million over the two-day event, with some of the top categories Prime members shopped and saved including Hardware, Sprits, Small devices and skincare.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

The 2021 Amazon Prime Day UK date has been confirmed – this year it will begin at 12.01AM on Monday, June 21 and conclude at 11:59PM on Tuesday June 22. So be sure to mark your calendars!

Amazon Prime Day UK 2021 has been confirmed

Do I need an Amazon Prime Membership to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

In short, yes. You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals. But you don’t necessarily need to pay for it. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

This year, there are four types of deals to watch out for:

Spotlight Deals, on Amazon’s most exciting products offered at attractive prices during Prime Day. Prime Member coupons, which are digital discount offers on a single product or set of products offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members on Prime Day and the lead up to the event. Prime Member promotions, which run on Prime Day and can be found on the today’s Deals Page with a blue Prime Day badge. Lightning Deals, which are activated at a certain time, and last until the stock of the product on offer runs out.

You need to be quick and on the case if you want to snap up a good bargain though – especially with the lightning deals - since they are released as frequently as every five minutes and quickly sell out.

What are the best Amazon Prime deals to expect in 2021?

Bookmark the below links and come back and shop on the big day!

Just like they did last year, Amazon is helping small businesses operating on the online shopping portal with a new special offer for Prime Day 2021 – and you can earn a £10 credit to use on the big day if you take part.

Prime members who spend £10 on items sold by select small businesses between June 7 and 20 earn a £10 free credit to spend during the two-day event on almost any item across the store.

If you want to get in on early Prime Deals, you should bookmark and check the current offers on the Prime Day home page here.

We can get an idea of what’s going to be big in 2021 by taking a look at last year’s top sellers. The number one item was the Echo Dot, and other items in the top ten included Mrs Hinch’s beloved Shark Vacuum cleaners, which had up to 40% off.

Shoppers also snapped up the Nintendo Switch, Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, the WD 14 TB Hard Drive, Celebration’s Chocolate, the Yankee Candle Cinnamon Jar, the Sage Express Machine and the Oral B Toothbrush.

Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa, £49.99, Amazon

Tech and Amazon own-brand products - including Kindles - typically have the best discounts, and you can usually find a key product in most categories with a 50-80% saving.

Tips and tricks for getting the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Mark your calendar: June 21 and 22 are the days when the magic happens

Make a list of the deals you want: be targeted about the products you’re looking for. Since it’s delayed this year, Amazon Prime Day is actually the perfect opportunity to do Christmas present shopping on the cheap.

Get the Amazon shopping app: once you have this installed on your phone you can view deals in advance and enable notifications so you don’t miss out on them going active.

Get deal alerts: Tap 'watch this deal' in the Amazon app to get notified.

