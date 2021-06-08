Heatwave incoming! This 3-in-1 cooler bar table has over 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The summer heatwave is almost here, which means it’s time to make the most of your garden or terrace for that holiday vibe at home. We’ve discovered exactly what you’ll need to instantly transform your outdoor space, no matter what the size, into the perfect bar: a 3-in-1 cooler table for your drinks that you can shop on Amazon.

RELATED: Stay cool: 23 things from Amazon you need for a heatwave

Bar coolers are the perfect addition for barbecues, garden parties or just relaxing days outdoors, and the Keter Cool Bar serves as a bar, drinks cooler and coffee table. It even has built-in LED lighting so at night it’s illuminated for the ultimate chillout feel.

Keter Cool Bar, £85/$179, Amazon

And if that doesn’t convince you, check out the ratings: 77% of buyers – more than 1,000 in total – gave the trendy table 5 stars out of 5.

RELATED: This expandable garden hose will change your life

Why do people love this table so much? When closed, the cooler looks like a standard side table, but just raise the lid and it’s a bar-height cocktail bar with an insulated bucket base to fill with ice and keep your drinks cold.

Looking for a larger bar cooler table? This one has double the capacity...

Large Keter Cooler Bar Table, 60-litre, £126.89, Amazon

“I love this table,” said one five-star reviewer of the Keter Cool Bar. “It's very stylish and it does the work full of beers, it looks awesome in my terrace, I love it. I bought the white one because i needed all white, and i thought the light would be a bit silly, but it's actually a nice touch. Very happy with it.”

RELATED: 30+ garden party essentials for a fun outdoor get together

Another fan enthused that the cooler is “a great little table”. “It's sturdy, attractive and does a great job cooling drinks when we are in the garden with friends. It's also a table. Perfect.”

Made from weather-resistant resin, the Keter Cool Bar is easy to maintain - there’s a drain plug to easily let out the water when the party’s over.

KEEP READING: Discover all of HELLO!'s favourite 2021 garden trends