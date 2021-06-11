How to sign up for Amazon Prime Day 2021: All the details you need

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is taking place later this month, on Monday 21 June and Tuesday 22 June. You'll find huge savings across home, electronics, fashion, beauty and more, plus shoppers will be given £10 credit to spend during the event when they shop with small businesses.

Customers need to be an Amazon Prime member to gain access, so there's never been a better time to sign up!

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is Amazon's subscription service which comes with a whole host of benefits, including streaming, free delivery, and access to exclusive deals like these ones.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. They offer a discount for students, charging £3.99 a month or £39 a year.

Amazon is currently running a 30-day free trial, so if you change your mind, just make sure to cancel before the 30 days is up. If you don't, it'll automatically renew and your account will be charged.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime?

To sign up for Amazon Prime in time for Prime Day 2021, visit amazon.co.uk/primeday.

How to cancel an Amazon Prime trial or subscription?

Log in to your account and go to: 'Manage Your Prime Membership'. From there, click either 'End Membership' or 'Cancel Free Trial'.

