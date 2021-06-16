Working from home in the garden? This laptop sunshade will change your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the sunny weather upon us, many have been moving our working from home setup from our spare rooms to our gardens. But the sun does bring some complications, meaning it’s harder to see your computer screen.

Not that we’re complaining – weather gods, please don’t send us rain as a punishment! However, not to worry – there’s an easy solution to sun screen glare. And we’ve found it on Amazon!

Vatalyst laptop sunshade, £59.46 / $69.99, Amazon

You can get a very nifty little gadget on the shopping portal that will completely revolutionise your outdoors working from home experience – a special laptop sun shade!

It’s suitable for laptops and tablets up to 15 inches and has additional pockets and openings for cords, smartphones and other accessories to help you keep super organised.

There’s also a pullover head cover attachment for rainy weather, or unless you want to take your device to a public place with wifi and have some privacy so others can’t see what you’re working on.

When you’re done, it easily folds away into its own portable carrying case. A bit like a mini version of those pop up beach tents!

Reviewers are delighted. Says one: “Great shade! Blocked the glare and gave me room to work. Lightweight and easy to carry. I have used the sun shade on the balcony, by the pool, and on the beach. It has given me a whole new world to work from!”

Sold! Does anyone know of any beaches that have free Wi-Fi available?

