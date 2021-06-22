Prince Harry to live with Princess Eugenie this week? The Duke of Sussex's UK home is Frogmore Cottage

It is thought that Prince Harry could return to his UK home Frogmore Cottage any day now in preparation for his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales' 60th birthday.

MORE: Do the royals pay rent? Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, Prince William and more

The Duke of Sussex is believed to be leaving his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and baby Lilibet in Montecito while he attends the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace has previously said: "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie films baby August inside Frogmore Cottage kitchen

Since it is set to take place on 1 July 2021, which would have been Diana's birthday, Harry will need to fly from the United States (which is on the amber list) to the UK soon so that he can isolate for a minimum of five days, assuming he does the ‘test to release’ scheme. If not, he will need to isolate for ten days under the government rules.

It has been reported that the Duke will stay at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor Home Park estate, which is currently where his cousin Princess Eugenie is living with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy August.

READ: Princess Diana's fun-filled bachelorette pad before marrying Prince Charles – inside

MORE: 7 ways Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family home is more luxurious than Frogmore Cottage

The Duke of Sussex may isolate at his UK home Frogmore Cottage

Formerly made up of five properties, the Grade-II building is said to feature five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery, meaning there is plenty of space for Prince Harry. But in order to follow COVID-19 quarantine rules and ensure the safety of both Eugenie's family and Harry, the property has been split into two sections, according to The Sun.

This would not be the first time that the Duke has stayed with Princess Eugenie. Back in April, Harry quarantined at the royal residence ahead of his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Harry will attend the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace

After Eugenie and Jack moved into the house in November 2020, a friend told HELLO!: "Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time.

"It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

RELATED: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer's garden could be a wildlife reserve