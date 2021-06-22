15 weird and wonderful things we've found for less than £15 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's the final day of the Amazon Prime Day and, yes, we're overwhelmed with all the deals, too! There are just so many, and it's always around Prime or Black Friday you forget what you actually need. Well, I've scoured the entire list of deals for 15 buys under £15 that are actually quite useful in your day-to-day life. Ok, you might not NEED some of these things, but they'e bound to make life a little easier and a purchase like one of these won't break the bank.

A candle lighter

Rechargeable lighter, was £12.99, now £8.35, Amazon

Yes, your regular lighter is fine, but this one charges up by USB and is curved to get inside the most tricky of candles.

Desktop vacuum

Mini desktop vacuum, was £19.98, now £6.49, Amazon

Perfect for after the lunchtime snack at your desk, and when we say snack we mean biscuits.

Wine cooler

Wine cooler rod, was £9.99, now £6.79, Amazon

I mean, this one is just an obvious winner isn't it? Yes, you can just keep your wine in the fridge, but this is just going to the next step.

Wire tidy clips

Wire tidy, was £10.99, now £5.27, Amazon

NEED. THESE. How annoying are all the cables we need in our life - they fall on the floor and get accidentally hoovered up from time-to-time. This nifty buy will but a stop to that.

Square cube ice cube tray

Large square ice-cube tray, was £10.99, now £7.99, Amazon

Because it's a case of size matters.

Undershelf storage

Under shelf storage, was £10.99, now £7.89, Amazon

If you're space-poor in your home, this could be the answer to all your needs.

Lazy Susan

Lazy Susan, was £16.69, now £8.40, Amazon

I blame Stacey Solomon for making me want a lazy Susan.

Trouser hangers

Trouser hangers, was £16.99, now £11.99, Amazon

It's so hard to find decent trouser hangers, and these just fit the bill perfectly.

Vegetable chopper

Vegetable chopper, was £17.99, now £14.39, Amazon

Practical little kitchen gadget, don't mind if I do.

Party lights

String lights, was £12.99, now £9.43, Amazon

Summer is not over yet, and these neon party lights will be fabulous for your next at-home celebration.

Sock dividers

Sock dividers, was £10.99, now £7.99, Amazon

Adds this to the list of: Something you don't fancy buying but know it'll transform your life when you do.

Bath plug

Bath plug, was £16.99, now £9.45, Amazon

I've no idea why I included this to be honest, but it made me realise the generic bath plugs aren't very pretty are they. Thought this could be a nice alternative.

Vertical laptop stand

Vertical laptop holder, was £17.99, now £11.19, Amazon

You finish work, close your laptop and just perch it where ever you can. This vertical laptop stand will just give you a little bit of satisfaction after a long day at the [home] office.

Ring pull opener

Ring pull opener, was £5.49, now £3.99, Amazon

Just a nifty thing in the house - but you can bet you won't be able to find it when you need it - it's just the way life goes.

Ballet shoes holders

Shoe holder for ballet flats, was £20.89, now £9.33, Amazon

Who knew there were shoe organisers for ballet flats...? I think this would come in rather handy for you flip flops and flat summer sandals if I'm quite honest.

