15 weird and wonderful things we've found for less than £15 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Leanne Bayley
Quirky things we've found on the Amazon Prime Day sale. Shop kitchen gadgets, living room essentials, wardrobe must-haves and organisation hacks.
It's the final day of the Amazon Prime Day and, yes, we're overwhelmed with all the deals, too! There are just so many, and it's always around Prime or Black Friday you forget what you actually need. Well, I've scoured the entire list of deals for 15 buys under £15 that are actually quite useful in your day-to-day life. Ok, you might not NEED some of these things, but they'e bound to make life a little easier and a purchase like one of these won't break the bank.
RELATED: These are the best deals on Amazon Prime Day
A candle lighter
Rechargeable lighter, was £12.99, now £8.35, Amazon
Yes, your regular lighter is fine, but this one charges up by USB and is curved to get inside the most tricky of candles.
Desktop vacuum
Mini desktop vacuum, was £19.98, now £6.49, Amazon
Perfect for after the lunchtime snack at your desk, and when we say snack we mean biscuits.
Wine cooler
Wine cooler rod, was £9.99, now £6.79, Amazon
I mean, this one is just an obvious winner isn't it? Yes, you can just keep your wine in the fridge, but this is just going to the next step.
Wire tidy clips
Wire tidy, was £10.99, now £5.27, Amazon
NEED. THESE. How annoying are all the cables we need in our life - they fall on the floor and get accidentally hoovered up from time-to-time. This nifty buy will but a stop to that.
Square cube ice cube tray
Large square ice-cube tray, was £10.99, now £7.99, Amazon
Because it's a case of size matters.
Undershelf storage
Under shelf storage, was £10.99, now £7.89, Amazon
If you're space-poor in your home, this could be the answer to all your needs.
Lazy Susan
Lazy Susan, was £16.69, now £8.40, Amazon
I blame Stacey Solomon for making me want a lazy Susan.
Trouser hangers
Trouser hangers, was £16.99, now £11.99, Amazon
It's so hard to find decent trouser hangers, and these just fit the bill perfectly.
Vegetable chopper
Vegetable chopper, was £17.99, now £14.39, Amazon
Practical little kitchen gadget, don't mind if I do.
Party lights
String lights, was £12.99, now £9.43, Amazon
Summer is not over yet, and these neon party lights will be fabulous for your next at-home celebration.
Sock dividers
Sock dividers, was £10.99, now £7.99, Amazon
Adds this to the list of: Something you don't fancy buying but know it'll transform your life when you do.
Bath plug
Bath plug, was £16.99, now £9.45, Amazon
I've no idea why I included this to be honest, but it made me realise the generic bath plugs aren't very pretty are they. Thought this could be a nice alternative.
Vertical laptop stand
Vertical laptop holder, was £17.99, now £11.19, Amazon
You finish work, close your laptop and just perch it where ever you can. This vertical laptop stand will just give you a little bit of satisfaction after a long day at the [home] office.
Ring pull opener
Ring pull opener, was £5.49, now £3.99, Amazon
Just a nifty thing in the house - but you can bet you won't be able to find it when you need it - it's just the way life goes.
Ballet shoes holders
Shoe holder for ballet flats, was £20.89, now £9.33, Amazon
Who knew there were shoe organisers for ballet flats...? I think this would come in rather handy for you flip flops and flat summer sandals if I'm quite honest.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.