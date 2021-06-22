﻿
weird-amazon-new

15 weird and wonderful things we've found for less than £15 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Y'know the kind of things you didn't know you needed...

Leanne Bayley

It's the final day of the Amazon Prime Day and, yes, we're overwhelmed with all the deals, too! There are just so many, and it's always around Prime or Black Friday you forget what you actually need. Well, I've scoured the entire list of deals for 15 buys under £15 that are actually quite useful in your day-to-day life. Ok, you might not NEED some of these things, but they'e bound to make life a little easier and a purchase like one of these won't break the bank.

A candle lighter

candle-lighter

Rechargeable lighter, was £12.99, now £8.35, Amazon

Yes, your regular lighter is fine, but this one charges up by USB and is curved to get inside the most tricky of candles.

Desktop vacuum

desk-hoover

Mini desktop vacuum, was £19.98, now £6.49, Amazon

Perfect for after the lunchtime snack at your desk, and when we say snack we mean biscuits.

Wine cooler 

wine-cooler

Wine cooler rod, was £9.99, now £6.79, Amazon

I mean, this one is just an obvious winner isn't it? Yes, you can just keep your wine in the fridge, but this is just going to the next step. 

Wire tidy clips 

cable-ties

Wire tidy, was £10.99, now £5.27, Amazon 

NEED. THESE. How annoying are all the cables we need in our life - they fall on the floor and get accidentally hoovered up from time-to-time. This nifty buy will but a stop to that. 

Square cube ice cube tray 

ice-cube-tray

Large square ice-cube tray, was £10.99, now £7.99, Amazon 

Because it's a case of size matters.

Undershelf storage 

under-storage

Under shelf storage, was £10.99, now £7.89, Amazon 

If you're space-poor in your home, this could be the answer to all your needs.

Lazy Susan 

lazy-susan

Lazy Susan, was £16.69, now £8.40, Amazon

I blame Stacey Solomon for making me want a lazy Susan. 

Trouser hangers 

trouser-hangers

Trouser hangers, was £16.99, now £11.99, Amazon 

It's so hard to find decent trouser hangers, and these just fit the bill perfectly.

Vegetable chopper 

veg-chopper

Vegetable chopper, was £17.99, now £14.39, Amazon

Practical little kitchen gadget, don't mind if I do.

Party lights 

party-lights

String lights, was £12.99, now £9.43, Amazon 

Summer is not over yet, and these neon party lights will be fabulous for your next at-home celebration.

Sock dividers 

sock-organiser

Sock dividers, was £10.99, now £7.99, Amazon

Adds this to the list of: Something you don't fancy buying but know it'll transform your life when you do. 

Bath plug

plug

Bath plug, was £16.99, now £9.45, Amazon

I've no idea why I included this to be honest, but it made me realise the generic bath plugs aren't very pretty are they. Thought this could be a nice alternative. 

Vertical laptop stand 

laptop-holder

Vertical laptop holder, was £17.99, now £11.19, Amazon

You finish work, close your laptop and just perch it where ever you can. This vertical laptop stand will just give you a little bit of satisfaction after a long day at the [home] office.

Ring pull opener

can-opener

Ring pull opener, was £5.49, now £3.99, Amazon

Just a nifty thing in the house - but you can bet you won't be able to find it when you need it - it's just the way life goes. 

Ballet shoes holders

ballet-shoes-holder

Shoe holder for ballet flats, was £20.89, now £9.33, Amazon

Who knew there were shoe organisers for ballet flats...? I think this would come in rather handy for you flip flops and flat summer sandals if I'm quite honest. 

 

