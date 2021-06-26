The Queen's Scottish palace was a magical wedding reception for Zara Tindall – see inside See inside the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen is returning to her Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, for a four-day visit next week to mark Holyrood Week, also known as Royal Week.

Her Majesty, 95, was unable to visit last year following the outbreak of the pandemic, but she is no doubt looking forward to staying at her official Edinburgh residence, which began as a monastery but has been home to the royal family for more than 500 years.

From meetings with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to her granddaughter Zara Tindall's wedding photos, the royal family have shared several looks inside the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Take a tour…

WATCH: Kate Middleton twins with four-year-old Mila Sneddon inside the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Duchess of Cambridge met with Hold Still winner Mila Sneddon, five, inside the Palace in May, when the pair wore matching pink dresses. It revealed one of the reception rooms features a large fireplace, yellow floor-to-ceiling curtains, patterned sofas and matching chairs next to a gold and cream floor lamp.

In 2017, Justin Trudeau travelled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a private audience with the Queen. This photo revealed another view of the reception room, with wood-panelled walls, an enormous baroque patterned rug and two bold orange sofas with fringed bottoms. They were dressed with orange and yellow cushions and positioned next to a circular wooden side table each.

Following their wedding at Canongate Kirk, newlyweds Zara and Mike Tindall were pictured in Holyrood Abbey. The 12th-century abbey was once one of the grandest medieval abbeys in Scotland with gothic windows and a vaulted ceiling, but it has been ruined since the 18th century.

When the Queen met Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the pair were photographed in one of the home's reception rooms. It's decorated with red and blue baroque carpet, and has wooden walls with a large fireplace. There are two chairs with wooden frames, curved cabriole legs and red velvet upholstering. Behind the Queen, there is another chair of the same shape, gilted in gold.

The Queen also met Ken Macintosh, presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament on the same day. A photograph of the pair revealed that there are enormous wall paintings hanging in the room, as well as a gold gilted table and a large lamp with a fringed shade.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Scottish event at the home in 2018. The couple were photographed in the corridors of the property, which have wooden floors and walls, and a combination of red and green velvet curtains with rope tie backs at different windows.

Once inside, the couple went on to host an event for the youths of Scotland. They did so in a room with bold red floral carpets, and lime green walls with high ceilings and various paintings hanging in gold frames.

As Her Majesty and the late Prince Philip walked to the Morning Drawing Room with Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, photos revealed the Great Stair which has 16th-century tapestries hanging on the walls. There is also blue carpets and cream walls.

At Christmas time, the Palace of Holyroodhouse installs a ten foot tall tree in the Great Gallery. It's decorated with miniature crowns.

The Queen was photographed with Scotland's then First Minister Alex Salmond in another reception room in 2007. It features cream carpets and light yellow walls with white wainscoting, and is furnished with burnt orange sofas, green cushions and wooden side tables and display units.

The monarch also owns Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire where she often spends the summer.

