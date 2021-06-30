Serena Williams has overhauled Miami home - and there's no tennis court Serena has returned to her Miami pad following her Wimbledon exit

Serena Williams has had a difficult week after being forced to pull out of Wimbledon due to a leg injury. The heartbroken star, who was forced to bow out during her match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich, will no doubt be comforted by husband Alexis Ohanian, and their three-year-old daughter, Olympia, at their brand new home in Miami.

In recent months, the star has been busy renovating an incredible new property in Florida, along with the help of her sister Venus and her interior design company, V Starr, and it will be the perfect place to relax following her latest attempt at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

One thing that might surprise you, though, is that Serena waived a tennis court, explaining to Architectural Digest that she "wanted to separate home from work".

"When you have our job, you never get time to relax," she added. "So it's good for me to be able to sit still and not do anything."

The plush abode also has its very own karaoke room! The space is "disguised as a bookshelf" and comes complete with a stage. Other decoration includes a bold neon sign reading Serenade.

Serena Williams' infinity pool

Karaoke is reportedly one of Serena's favourite pastimes, so it makes sense that she has invested in her very own room at home.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Venus added: "We all like to have a really good time. Our friends all have this very same attitude of loving great design, but not taking themselves too seriously."

That being said, there are of course some house rules to abide by. Serena and Venus listed the songs prohibited from the room: Bohemian Rhapsody, Love Shack, I Will Survive and Don't Stop Believin'.

Serena Williams' karaoke room

The karaoke room isn't the only place Serena has to let her hair down, either. Elsewhere, her property has its own infinity pool, a gym with a private sauna, and even a wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment".

She spent a total of three years transforming the house into her dream family home, but the original plans weren't with Alexis in mind, since works began shortly after they met.

"We had just met," Serena said. "And I wasn't just going to be like, 'Hey, let's do this together'. That would have been really weird for him."

Now, however, Serena, Alexis and Olympia come as a three, and their home is ideal for them all.

