The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss' cosy home breaks all the Gilead rules

Elisabeth Moss plays June, the lead role in The Handmaid's Tale, and while the show's dystopia location Gilead has a very strict set of rules, Elisabeth's real-life home gladly breaks all of them!

While partaking in a virtual interview, the actress showed off her bountiful book collection – clearly indicating that reading is a favourite pastime of hers although June is banned from doing it in the show.

The star's white bookshelves line a whole wall, and each shelf is jam-packed with various reads. The books don't seem to be in any particular order, with varying heights and colours on display sporadically.

When prepping for another appearance, Elisabeth took a selfie with one of her beloved cats on her lap – a relaxing pastime we are sure would be frowned upon in the totalitarian state. Her traditional living room features a large floral rug, a glass coffee table and a large antique-looking chair.

The actress has a love for books

Her cats have found their own cosy corner on their fluffy cat bed positioned what appears to be Elisabeth's grey sofa, which has been dressed with a sequin cushion.

Elisabeth Moss' living room is traditionally designed

Speaking to The Telegraph, the star admitted that despite living alone, lockdown was pretty easy for her. "Lockdown for me was kind of a breeze because I have no problem staying at home for long, long periods of time, and I have no problem not seeing anybody," she said.

The actress lives with her cats

Speaking about The Handmaid's Tale and its controversy, Elisabeth said: "When people say the show is hard to watch, I get my hackles up. If you can't face our show, then how are you going to face what's actually happening in the world? It's shockingly relevant. It's important to hold that mirror up to society and to ourselves to try to get people to face what's going on, before it's too late."

The hit actress has also starred in Mad Men and The Invisible Man.

