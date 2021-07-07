Gareth Southgate's £3.25million haunted home belongs on a postcard The England manager bought the property in 2006

Gareth Southgate lives in a jaw-dropping manor house in Harrogate, Yorkshire known as Swinsty Hall with his wife Alison and their two children Mia and Flynn - and it's rumoured to be haunted.

READ: Gareth Southgate is unrecognisable in unearthed wedding photos

The England football manager, 50, purchased the 16th-century, Grade I-listed property in 2006 for £3.25 million when he was playing for Middlesbrough.

"When I signed for Middlesbrough a friend recommended Harrogate. I drove through and knew my wife and I would love it, we’ve now lived here longer than anywhere else," Gareth explained in an interview with Welcome to Yorkshire in 2019.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gareth Southgate sits down with Prince William to talk mental health

Boasting 4.5 acres of landscaped gardens and set in the woods near Swinsty Reservoir, the serene location could easily be a postcard photo – so it's no wonder Gareth loves it.

He continued: "I also love to come away from matches, to the calm of living in the countryside and being able to clear my head."

PHOTOS: Harry Kane's £17million home with wife Katie is out of this world

RELATED: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed

The England football manager's home, Swinsty Hall

Since moving in, Gareth has reportedly transformed the interiors into a luxurious family home spread over four floors, complete with rustic wooden beams and wood-panelled walls. Inside, there are six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a library, a wine cellar and a cinema room, while there is also another small cottage located on the grounds.

The house is near Swinsty Reservoir

Although the home sounds like it has everything a family could wish for, Gareth and his wife put it on the market in 2013 for £3.75 million, before later listing it for slightly less at £3.25 million and eventually removing it entirely in 2016.

Gareth lives with his wife Alison and their two children

The decision to stay put was because Gareth wanted to focus on his new job. But perhaps their reason for wanting to sell the property was the fact that it is supposedly haunted by the ghost of a man named Robinson who looted the homes of plague victims in London.

Ghost stories aside, one look at the stunning Elizabethan property proves it's steeped in history.

MORE: Gary Lineker's incredible garden has to be seen to be believed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.