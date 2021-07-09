12 Last minute party supplies for the England vs Italy Euros 2020 final on Sunday

Katherine Robinson
Get your last minute party supplies for the England vs Italy Euros 2020 final on Sunday. You can get everything from bunting, tablecloths, whistles, baby onsies and even England hair scrunchies with next day delivery on Amazon
Are you excited? The England vs Italy Euros 2020 final football match on Sunday night is going to be one of the highlights of the year – are you going to host a party in your garden?
If you want to make it extra fun and show your support for our Three Lions there are some bargain party supplies on Amazon, and if you order now you can get most of them by 10pm tonight!
Come on England – this could be our first major tournament win since 1955 and our first-ever Euro win – and on British soil too! It’s coming home, it’s coming home…
Best England football merch with speedy delivery
England bunting 12 metres, £3.84, Amazon
Football whistles two pack, £4.99, Amazon
Football pitch tablecloth, £2.90, Amazon
Football baby onesie, from £8.99, Amazon
England stickers, £2.49, Amazon
England football scarf, was £10.99 now £8.99, Amazon
Football ball foil balloons pack of 20, £12.59, Amazon
Hand pump horn, £9, Amazon
England scrunchie set, £9, Amazon
St George's Flag England face mask, £9.99, Amazon
Novelty drinking helmet, was £16.50 now £15.50, Amazon
Football party bag fillers - 31 pieces, £15.99, Amazon
Contains: 6 football whistles, 6 football key rings, 6 bouncy footballs, 6 football gel ink pens and 8 sheets of temporary football tattoos,
