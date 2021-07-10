Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' immaculate garden rivals the Queen's This Morning stars Ruth and Eamonn live in Surrey

This Morning presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes live in Surrey with their son Jack, and their countryside residence looks so regal in a new video.

Since lockdown restrictions have been easing, Ruth has been able to spend more time with her mother, inviting her over to their house for special quality time.

On Friday, the presenter shared a clip of her mother cutting lavender from the property's flowerbeds to take home, and the pristine garden could rival that of Buckingham Palace!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford films in breathtaking garden at Surrey home

The Queen's 39-acre garden at Buckingham Palace is usually manned by around 10 gardeners, keeping it excellently manicured at all times.

As well as the abundant blooms in sunken beds on the patio at Ruth and Eamonn's, the lawn looks picture-perfect – it is a vibrant green hue and there is not a blade of grass out of place.

Their garden is stunning

They also have meticulously planted shrubs and a long gravel path which runs along the side of their huge house.

Apparently, it is Eamonn who is the green-fingered one of the two, and the Irish TV presenter said he takes "great pride" in keeping their garden perfectly preened, even though his wife Ruth mocks him for it.

The couple even have his and hers outdoor sofas

In previous social media posts, we've been treated to glimpses of other parts of their sprawling garden, which even includes a living area. Ruth and Eamonn have a Chesterfield sofa each to relax on outside – living the dream!

One day, Ruth cuddled up on one of the sofas with her pet dog Maggie, and showed how she had made the setup even more comfortable by adding a pair of lime green cushions and positioning the seating under a parasol.

The stars have the most impressive family home

Inside is just as grand with a huge open-plan living space with plush furnishings, an impressive wooden staircase in their foyer and Eamonn even has his own Manchester United-themed man cave.

