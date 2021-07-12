The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's mammoth home where she was robbed – inside The royal lives in Richmond

Princess Alexandra's home in Richmond Park may not be as well-known as the likes of Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, but it is still majestic in size and style.

The Queen's first cousin has lived at Thatched House Lodge since 1963, shortly after her wedding to her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy, who sadly passed away in 2004.

However, Alexandra and Angus' home was later robbed and, as well as over £6,000, the thieves also stole some of the couple's wedding presents – including a gold cigarette case given to Angus by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

WATCH: Princess Alexandra films inside private London home

Take a tour of the stunning house which Alexandra shared with her two children James and Marina...

What is it like inside Princess Alexandra's home?

The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family.

It features a grand total of six reception rooms and six bedrooms, spread across a mammoth four acres of grounds. There is also a separate 18th-century two-room summer house, a gardener's cottage and stables.

Thatched House Lodge grounds in 1963

The gardens of Thatched House Lodge include a lawn with a concrete path leading down to what appears to be an empty swimming pool.

In May, Princess Alexandra filmed a rare message from inside the home as she recognised the work of volunteers for the Alzheimer's Society, giving fans a look at the décor.

She stood in front of large bay windows with white frames, and what seem to be white wooden shutters. The room has a view overlooking the gardens, including an outdoor patio area.

Thatched House Lodge in Richmond

A photo of the exterior of the building released in 1990 also showed exactly what it looks like from the outside.

It's built with white panels and a grey brick roof, with white sash windows and cream wooden shutters. There are two storeys to the home, with a large balcony at the front of one room, and a loft conversion on one side.

Princess Alexandra and her son James Ogilvy at their home in 1968

The home is lined with a white wall and a black metal fence, leading into an arched metal door at the middle, with a floral design. A concrete water feature sits in the centre of the driveway, formed of gravel and tarmac, in front of a lawn area.

Princess Alexandra also has use of a grace-and-favour apartment within St James's Palace in London.

