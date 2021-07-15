Inside Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's quirky living room with unexpected features The celebrity couple have been married since 1988

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have a vast number of properties across the United States, but during the pandemic they have mainly been based at their farmhouse in Connecticut.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon share joyous news as they expand their family

The celebrity couple often share glimpses inside their farm on social media, and most recently Kevin posted a video from their colourful living room.

In the footage, which saw the Footloose star film his popular Monday Blues segment, the actor sat in front of a vibrant green display unit.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon celebrate special occasion with duet

The unit was filled with some quirky features, including a large doll and head figurine, as well as rows of family photos.

MORE: Kevin Bacon wows with new look at farm he shares with Kyra Sedgwick

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick's unique living situation with Kevin Bacon revealed

Kyra and Kevin enjoy the slow pace of life on their farm, and have a number of animals living there, from alpacas to goats.

Most recently, the couple revealed that they had welcomed a new pet foal onto the farm, who they have named Little Ricky.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's living room has some quirky features

Little Ricky arrived on Father's Day, and Kevin proudly explained the story of his arrival to his fans.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick reveals pet name for Kevin Bacon in sweet video

MORE: Kevin Bacon surprises Kyra Sedgwick during time apart

He wrote: "A few months ago we rescued Lucy and her Son Desi Jr. At the time we thought Lucy MIGHT be pregnant.

"Enter Little Ricky. Welcome to the world. Spending my #FathersDay welcoming the newest members of the family with the long-haulers.

"Hoping all of you enjoy the day with the ones you love."

The celebrity couple have a number of properties across the United States

The celebrity couple also have a pet dog, who has predominately been staying in New York during the pandemic with a dog sitter.

MORE: Inside Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's incredible home - complete with graffiti walls

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick unveils incredible transformation - and Kevin Bacon is a fan

In a coronavirus pandemic diary for USA Today, Kyra wrote: "My daughter has very generously given us her dog during this time. We have a dog but she's in New York.

Kyra and Kevin's daughter Sosie is also an actress

"Our dog sitter is with her, we're grateful she's taking care of her. So we have this tiny little 6-pound joy that sleeps with us."

READ: Kyra Sedgwick shares health update with hospital selfie - fans react

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick reveals major change to living situation

As well as properties in New York and Connecticut, the couple also have a home in Los Angeles, where they spent a lot of time at the beginning of the pandemic with their son Travis. Their daughter Sosie – who is also an actress – lives closeby.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.