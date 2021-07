Amazon has slashed up to £150 off the price of Mrs Hinch's beloved hoover - hurry!

As fans of Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – know, there's no-one better to go to for cleaning hacks and tricks for keeping your home spotless. And of course, when it comes to the essential items you need for the clean home of dreams – she knows all the best tools and equipment you should invest in.

So members of the Hinch army will be pleased to know, as will anyone who just wants to take the stress out of cleaning, that there's a great deal on her beloved Shark hoovers right now on Amazon. If you're planning a major deep clean and house spruce up this spring, then one of these mean machines is a must!

Shark Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, was £249.99 now £169.99, Amazon

The online shopping giant is selling selected models from the range at up to 40% off the retail price for a limited time only. Great for carpets and hard floors, at the touch of a button, this powerful upright model transforms into a lightweight portable vacuum, ideal for cleaning stairs and soft furnishings in total comfort. You can also use the wand to easily reach curtains, ceilings and light fittings.

Shark Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, was £279.99 now £189.99, Amazon

At just £30 more, Amazon is also selling this Shark vacuum which features LED lights designed to illuminate concealed dust and pet hair pile-ups in dark areas and under furniture.

Shark hoover, was £399.99 now £249.99, Amazon

If you have a little extra to invest, you can get the cordless version, which is also massively reduced in the Amazon sales - £150 off is a great saving!

