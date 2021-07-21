Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' mind-blowing London home - photos The couple are currently in the UK on business

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas split their time between Miami and Los Angeles, but the power couple are currently staying in London for work commitments in the most impressive home.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Priyanka explained that they are currently living in London until November 2021 as she has filming commitments here.

In the ES interview, Priyanka opened up about her love for books, so we're sure her epic homes in America have luxury libraries. She reported: "Now that I have my proper house and I’m not living out of hotels I’m starting to build my library again."

And while we haven't seen the reading corner at her West London pad, we have seen other parts of it – and it looks insane!

The star sizzled on her balcony

During the UK's heatwave, Priyanka slipped into a cut-out swimsuit and the White Tiger star posed up a storm on her balcony.

Priyanka reclined on a blue bean bag for the sun-kissed snap, while one of her pet dogs tried to get in on the glamourous photoshoot. Below the glass-walled balcony, green foliage in the garden can be seen.

The garden at the property is amazing

Revealing even more of their jaw-dropping outdoor space, Nick uploaded a romantic shot of the two of them cosied up on rattan furniture. Again, their beloved dog couldn't resist a photo opportunity and took up a seat next to them.

Priyanka and Nick's lounge is like a hotel

Behind the couple, an abundance of trees and shrubbery could be seen, as well as a white porch with decadent chandelier fitting.

When partaking in a Lorriane interview, the actress unveiled the interior of her palatial-looking residence. In what appears to be a lounge area, there are wooden-clad walls, an open fireplace and a wall-mounted television.

The star has been doing press interviews from her UK base

Priyanka had also arranged a selection of dried flowers on a table to add interest to her video backdrop.

If this is the couple's temporary London base for a few months, we can only imagine how insane their permanent houses in America are!

