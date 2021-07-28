Dan Walker's insane garden set-up is perfect for parties

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has a family home in Sheffield with his wife Sarah and their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie – and just wait until you see his party-ready garden!

Sports fan Dan pulled out all the stops when England were competing in the Euros 2020 tournament, and set-up an epic entertaining area, showing off his efforts on Instagram to his 190,000 followers.

The photographs revealed that he had positioned his garden furniture to face a huge projector screen, and to fend off any adverse weather, the star had also erected a gazebo over the top of his seating area.

His pet pooch Winnie who posed on one of the outdoor sofas certainly seemed impressed, and so were his followers. One wrote: "That is a mighty fine set-up," and another added: "OMG!!! That is extra!" A third joked: "What time shall we come for?"

Dan went the extra mile to watch the football in style

Dan's other image revealed his impressive outdoor cooking area complete with barbeque, pizza oven and plenty of drawers for ingredients and utensils.

Dan captioned the images: "Pants weather for the England game but we [are] trying our best [laughing emoji]. Projector [tick] Pizza [tick] Pet [tick] Patio[tick] Pazebo [tick] (I know). Just waiting for our PALS to turn up."

The star has a fabulous outdoor cooking space

A follow up post the same evening involved Dan calling out some of his friends who had arranged the cutlery on the table in a way that blocked the projector. He penned: "Hold on a minute… some of the PALS have just turned up and I’m not sure they appreciate the importance of the football."

Dan's friends accidentally blocked the projector when laying the table

The inside of the presenter's home is just as impressive with a stunning statement kitchen, a cosy living room and Dan even has his own home office.

During the pandemic, fitness fan Dan turned his living room into a spin studio by placing an exercise bike right in the middle of it. Now that's what you call a multi-functional space!

