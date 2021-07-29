﻿
dustin-and-tom

Tom Daley's kitchen in industrial family home is not what you'd expect

The Olympic diver lives in a converted apartment in Southwark

Nichola Murphy

Olympic diver Tom Daley lives in a beautiful converted apartment in London with his husband Dustin Lance Black and their son Robbie Ray. Although the interior follows a modern industrial style, it is also surprisingly homely with overflowing shelves and children's bibs.

MORE: Inside Jack Whitehall's super plush London home with girlfriend Roxy

In a video Tom shared back in March, he did some baking with his three-year-old, sharing a look at the kitchen.

In keeping with the rest of the property, it features exposed brick walls, rustic beams and bespoke wooden kitchen cabinets by Brandler London with a built-in oven and shelves lining one wall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Daley has 'Fiesta Friday' with husband Dustin Lance Black

Robbie had his back to the camera as he sat on the counter and leaned towards Tom's chocolate-laden spoon. But one very relatable part of the image was one of the shelves in the background which was packed full of food packets and a Union Jack teapot.

As Tom posed for a Halloween photo in 2019, he revealed shelves holding glasses, bottles and cookbooks while copper pots hang overhead. Two of Robbie's colourful bibs were also hanging on the oven handle.

READ: Who is Tom Daley's husband? All you need to know about Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black

MORE: Tom Daley's confession about his son's birth is heartbreaking

tom-daley-kitchen-robbie

The sports star lives in London with his son Robbie

The couple, who got married in 2017, previously admitted they were looking for a one-of-a-kind, character-filled property they could turn into a family home, as opposed to one where the "interiors looked identical."

Speaking of their Southark home, which was once a hop-processing plant, Dustin told the Evening Standard: "It was clear this wasn’t a cookie-cutter apartment.

tom-daley-kitchen

Tom Daley's kitchen inside his converted apartment

"Some people we know came and suggested we fill in brickholes and other things and I looked at them as if they were mad. In LA, you just can’t fake these textures — very little there predates the Fifties. But it was obvious also that a lot of imagination and creativity had gone into this place."

Tom said: "Here has the convenience of a new build but it is comfortable and homely, almost like being in a country house right in the city centre."

Other features of the two-bed triplex apartment include a roof terrace with a hot tub and an alternate-tread steel staircase.

SEE: Clare Balding's London home with Alice Arnold is a palace for their pets - photos

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about tom daley

More news