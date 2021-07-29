David Tennant's private home with wife Georgia where they're raising five kids – photos See glimpses inside the Doctor Who actor's house

Doctor Who star David Tennant and his wife Georgia live in west London with their five children: Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six, and Birdie, one, as well as Georgia's 19-year-old son Ty whom David adopted.

The Broadchurch actor is notoriously private about his family life, and so there were few photos inside his home – until the pandemic. Georgia has been sharing more glimpses inside the stunning property over the past year, and it is just as beautiful as you might expect.

David Tennant's garden

David gave fans a peek inside his pretty rose-filled garden in a YouTube video in partnership with children's charity Barnardo's. The TV star's clip revealed endless rose bushes, a large wooden trellis taking up one wall at the back, and what seems to be a shed with frosted glass windows. Overhead, various trees offer shade on the terraced area where David sat.

Georgia shared a sweet snap of two of her children hugging on the trampoline, surrounded by safety nets and with a wooden fence in the background.

David Tennant's living room

When their fifth child was a baby, actress Georgia – who is the daughter of Peter Davidson – shared a sweet snapshot showing the new arrival laying on the floor and watching David in his iconic Doctor Who role. A blue rug covered the wooden floorboards and a built-in TV was surrounded by cream shelves.

One hilarious photo showed one of the couple's children homeschooling amid the pandemic, with their head inside a plastic crawl-through tunnel. "Day one back at school is going excellently... #canigetonetoo #homeschool," the doting mum wrote in the caption. A small table and chairs had been set up in the centre of the room.

David Tennant's kitchen

David and Georgia's kitchen has white marble worktops and matching splashbacks, as well as neutral white cupboards with frosted glass panels that share a look at their crockery. The space is finished with gold handles.

Sharing a photo of Wilfred's impressive birthday cake, Georgia revealed the oven and even their casserole dishes follow the same white colour scheme.

David Tennant's utility room

Georgia and her daughter Birdie were pictured in the family's laundry room in a candid breastfeeding snap. The relatable photo showed clothes strewn across the herringbone floor, items piling high on the sideboards and an open washing machine door poking out of a cupboard, while Georgia perched on a small bench.

David Tennant's bathroom

Their daughter Birdie wreaked havoc in the bathroom of their west London home, using one hand to unravel the toilet paper into piles onto the floor, while the other hand rested on the closed wooden toilet lid for balance. The room is decorated with small grey and white marble herringbone floors while the shower appears to have pebble wall tiles.

