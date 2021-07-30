Meghan Markle's favorite Diptyque candle is in the Nordstrom sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've ever wanted to try Meghan Markle's favorite Diptyque candles but thought they were too pricey, you're in luck. Right now you'll find one of the luxury brand's best selling sets in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale with a huge 25% off.

Meghan has spoken about her love of Diptyque since she starred in Suits and the candles were spotted in Instagram pictures of her Toronto home. She even requested them to fragrance her wedding day at St. George's Chapel.

As you might expect, they don't come cheap, with a 10oz candle costing close to $100. Luckily for us, we can now try five of the most iconic scents in the Travel Size Scented Candle Set, which is down from $82 to just $60.

Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set, was $82 now $60, Nordstrom

Included are 1.3oz candles in Roses, Figure, Feuille de Lavande and Feu de Bois, plus Meghan's favourite, Baies, which is said to "blend the tangy coolness of berries with the flower accents of rose".

Although the candles may be mini, it's a great way to find out which scent is your own personal favorite. They'll look so chic dotted around your home, and you can choose a different fragrance for every room.

It's not just Meghan who loves Diptyque. You'll be in good company, as the candles are also said to be favoured by Jennifer Aniston, Jourdan Dunn and Beyoncé.

Looking for more amazing deals to upgrade your home? Head over to Nordstrom's Anniversary sale where you'll find more offers on brands from Food52 to Slowtide.

