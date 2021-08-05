Zendaya’s stunning $5 million NYC condo has a bathroom that looks like a spa See inside the Euphoria’s stars dreamy pad.

Zendaya’s career keeps skyrocketing, and it looks like she picked up quite the breathtaking piece of real estate to celebrate all of her recent wins.

The Euphoria star purchased a $4.9 million condo in Brooklyn, New York, according to the New York Post, and the dreamy pad has some incredible features.

The three-bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom unit, which Zendaya reportedly purchased last December, is 2,050 square feet and has a stunning view of the Manhattan skyline and New York Harbor from every room.

Zendaya's NYC pad is a total dream!

One of those rooms is her bathroom, which could double as a mini spa with its soaking tub that sits right by the window and marbled floor-to-ceiling walls. The marble floors are heated too, which makes for quite the cozy bubble bath experience.

And that’s just the beginning of her gorgeous abode. The main bedroom has a formal dressing area and plenty of storage, and there is also a chef’s kitchen lined with oak floors, and its windows bring in the perfect amount of sunlight for whipping up meals.

Zendaya's NYC condo has jaw-dropping views of the NYC skyline

Rather than take a public elevator to get to her floor, Zendaya can skip that with the private elevator that comes with the condo that only opens at her unit.

And her massive patio is the perfect way to end (or start) the day, with its jaw-dropping city views.

The main bedroom in the condo has a dressing room perfect for the star's dreamy ensembles

According to the Post via Streeteasy, Zendaya only enjoyed the digs for a short time. She’s spending time on the West Coast and already renting out the unit for a whopping $16,000 a month, making it an investment that is already paying off.

In spite of pandemic woes, Zendaya has managed to take her successful career to the next level, with brand partnerships with Valentino and more. After raking in an Oscar nomination for her starring role in Malcolm & Marie last year, the actress will also star in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, sci-fi flick Dune, and Euphoria season two, among other projects.

