Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn's home is as glamorous as Strictly – inside The Strictly Come Dancing star has shared peeks inside

Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Osbourne, lives in a stunning flat where she is likely enjoying some relaxation before Strictly Come Dancing 2021 kicks off in September.

The TV star has shared small glimpses inside her property over the last few years, revealing the interiors are decked out with velvet, crystal and gold accents – so we imagine she'll have no problem fitting in with the glitz and glamour of the BBC show. Want to see inside? Take a peek...

Shortly before she was announced as a Strictly contestant, Katie shared a mirror selfie from inside her living room. She sat on the wooden floorboards next to a set of balcony doors with pale pink curtains on either side.

A previous photo shared a full look at the room, which has a large cream corner sofa where she cuddled up with a pink blanket. A marble-effect coffee table sat in the centre of the room on top of a brown rug, while a crystal chandelier hung overhead and a metallic side unit and teal feature wall were visible in the background.

"It’s only taken me about 3 years, but my apartment is finally feeling like a home... in lurve with the last pieces of the puzzle @arighibianchi another chilled weekend learning lines it is! #chilledweekend #homevibes #andrelax," she wrote. Her followers were quick to compliment Katie on her plush decor, writing: "Love the marble table," and: "So so so so so beautiful."

Back in April 2020, Katie also shared a look inside her bedroom, telling fans: "Couldn’t have chosen a better time to get a new bed & mattress just before the lockdown." Her bed is from The Luxury Bed Company and features a dark grey velvet headboard, which perfectly complements the purple tree-print wallpaper and matching curtains. Tying together her colour scheme, Katie topped her white sheets with a purple blanket.

The room also features another crystal chandelier, a large wall mirror and wooden double doors which appear to lead to the wardrobe.

