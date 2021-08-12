﻿
Uni-packing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

19 things to buy for university on Amazon - and they're all on sale

Head off to university fully prepared with these Amazon sale buys...

Hollie Brotherton

Returning to university this September or starting for the very first time? You probably already have an extensive shopping list to kit out your uni halls or student house, so we've found some Amazon deals on uni must-haves that you really don't want to miss.

RELATED: Space-saving uni room essentials: Here's what you need for your student accommodations

MORE: 23 genius home storage solutions to instantly help organise your house

From practical kitchen appliances to tech to the little things that make your house a home, read on for everything to shop now with limited-time discounts..

Laundry-basket

DOKEHOM laundry basket bag, was £13.99 now £11.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

You'll need a laundry basket, and this one is big enough for at least a week's worth of washing (who has the time to do more than that?), plus it's collapsible for easy storage.

Amazon-duvet

High Living duvet cover set, was £24.95 now £18.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A chic and cosy duvet set is a must, and this one is such a bargain. It feels super soft and luxurious.

tefal-pans

Tefal Aluminium frying pan set, was £25 now £21.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A non-stick frying pan is a uni house essential and right now you can get two Tefals for less than £22. Snap them up quick.

Tefal-pan-set

Tefal five-piece essential pan set, was £55 now £44.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Need some saucepans for your uni house, too? Order the whole kitchen set for less than £45.

Blender

Breville Blend Active personal blender, was £29.99 now £19.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Smoothies are a super easy way to get your five-a-day while you're at uni. Just whip one up for your breakfast or as a snack. This Breville blender includes a container which you can take with you to lectures, and it's on sale with 30% off.

Criacr-diffuser

Criacr essential oil aromatherapy diffuser, was £18.99 now £14.44, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Feel instantly more at home with this essential oils diffuser. Ideal for when you want to relax in your uni room.

Airpods-pro

Apple Airpods Pro, was £249 now £189, Amazon

SHOP NOW

From studying in halls to walking to class, we guarantee you'll be using these noise-cancelling Apple Airpods constantly. Get them on Amazon now with 25% off.

Solar-outdoor-lights

Outdoor solar lights, was £18.99 now £10.41, Amazon

SHOP NOW

If your uni house has a garden, these solar-powered lights are perfect for parties or just sitting outside during the early autumn nights.

Wonder-boom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 wireless speaker, was £89.99 now £78.36, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Waterproof and drop-proof, this portable speaker was made for a uni house. Plus, it has an impressive bassy sound.

Mini-fridge-blue

AstroAI mini fridge, was £51.99 now £33.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Keep any food and drink you don't want to go missing in this mini fridge. Or just use it to store beauty products. A cold face mask goes a long way on a hangover.

Russell-Hobbs

Russell Hobbs 3-in-1 panini press, was £49.99 now £35, Amazon

SHOP NOW

You'll be everyone's favourite uni housemate for bringing this panini maker with you. The perfect pre and post night out snack.

Philips-iron

Philips Azur steam iron, was £90 now £44.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Invest in a good iron now to see you through your uni years and beyond. This one from Philips has a huge 50% off and more than 3,000 five-star reviews.

minky-washing-line

Minky retractable duo reel washing line, was £18.99 now £16.90, Amazon

SHOP NOW

If your uni house doesn't have a washing line, take this retractable one with you. It'll save you a fortune on electricity bills.

Washing-rack

SMHOUSE aluminum dish drying rack, was £39.99 now £25.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

It's the little things that will make your life easier at uni, like this rust-proof dish drying rack. 

Delonghi-heater

De'Longhi fan heater, was £40.55 now £29.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Uni houses can be freezing. If your roommates don't mind, take this as a backup in case the heating just doesn't cut it.

Moleskine-diary

Moleskine 18-month weekly planner, was £20.99 now £14.86, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Start the new uni year with a fancy Moleskine diary. The best selling notebooks can take pride of place on your desk in a variety of colours from bright pink to ice green.

Blu-tack

Blu Tack, was £2.11 now 90p, Amazon

SHOP NOW

From photos to to-do lists, Blu Tack is a household staple for sticking everything somewhere you can see it.

Plug-adapter

Tower Extension Lead, was £22.99 now £20.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

With eight plug sockets and three USB ports, you'll never be left with low battery again.

Kitchen-essentials-amazon

Noah's Box 60+ piece student starter kit, £195, Amazon

SHOP NOW

So it's not technically on sale, but you will save a whole lot of money if you invest in this uni starter kit. From kitchen to bedroom necessities, it has everything you need in one bundle.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about amazon

More news