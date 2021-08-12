19 things to buy for university on Amazon - and they're all on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Returning to university this September or starting for the very first time? You probably already have an extensive shopping list to kit out your uni halls or student house, so we've found some Amazon deals on uni must-haves that you really don't want to miss.

From practical kitchen appliances to tech to the little things that make your house a home, read on for everything to shop now with limited-time discounts..

DOKEHOM laundry basket bag, was £13.99 now £11.99, Amazon

You'll need a laundry basket, and this one is big enough for at least a week's worth of washing (who has the time to do more than that?), plus it's collapsible for easy storage.

High Living duvet cover set, was £24.95 now £18.95, Amazon

A chic and cosy duvet set is a must, and this one is such a bargain. It feels super soft and luxurious.

Tefal Aluminium frying pan set, was £25 now £21.99, Amazon

A non-stick frying pan is a uni house essential and right now you can get two Tefals for less than £22. Snap them up quick.

Tefal five-piece essential pan set, was £55 now £44.95, Amazon

Need some saucepans for your uni house, too? Order the whole kitchen set for less than £45.

Breville Blend Active personal blender, was £29.99 now £19.99, Amazon

Smoothies are a super easy way to get your five-a-day while you're at uni. Just whip one up for your breakfast or as a snack. This Breville blender includes a container which you can take with you to lectures, and it's on sale with 30% off.

Criacr essential oil aromatherapy diffuser, was £18.99 now £14.44, Amazon

Feel instantly more at home with this essential oils diffuser. Ideal for when you want to relax in your uni room.

Apple Airpods Pro, was £249 now £189, Amazon

From studying in halls to walking to class, we guarantee you'll be using these noise-cancelling Apple Airpods constantly. Get them on Amazon now with 25% off.

Outdoor solar lights, was £18.99 now £10.41, Amazon

If your uni house has a garden, these solar-powered lights are perfect for parties or just sitting outside during the early autumn nights.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 wireless speaker, was £89.99 now £78.36, Amazon

Waterproof and drop-proof, this portable speaker was made for a uni house. Plus, it has an impressive bassy sound.

AstroAI mini fridge, was £51.99 now £33.99, Amazon

Keep any food and drink you don't want to go missing in this mini fridge. Or just use it to store beauty products. A cold face mask goes a long way on a hangover.

Russell Hobbs 3-in-1 panini press, was £49.99 now £35, Amazon

You'll be everyone's favourite uni housemate for bringing this panini maker with you. The perfect pre and post night out snack.

Philips Azur steam iron, was £90 now £44.99, Amazon

Invest in a good iron now to see you through your uni years and beyond. This one from Philips has a huge 50% off and more than 3,000 five-star reviews.

Minky retractable duo reel washing line, was £18.99 now £16.90, Amazon

If your uni house doesn't have a washing line, take this retractable one with you. It'll save you a fortune on electricity bills.

SMHOUSE aluminum dish drying rack, was £39.99 now £25.99, Amazon

It's the little things that will make your life easier at uni, like this rust-proof dish drying rack.

De'Longhi fan heater, was £40.55 now £29.99, Amazon

Uni houses can be freezing. If your roommates don't mind, take this as a backup in case the heating just doesn't cut it.

Moleskine 18-month weekly planner, was £20.99 now £14.86, Amazon

Start the new uni year with a fancy Moleskine diary. The best selling notebooks can take pride of place on your desk in a variety of colours from bright pink to ice green.

Blu Tack, was £2.11 now 90p, Amazon

From photos to to-do lists, Blu Tack is a household staple for sticking everything somewhere you can see it.

Tower Extension Lead, was £22.99 now £20.99, Amazon

With eight plug sockets and three USB ports, you'll never be left with low battery again.

Noah's Box 60+ piece student starter kit, £195, Amazon

So it's not technically on sale, but you will save a whole lot of money if you invest in this uni starter kit. From kitchen to bedroom necessities, it has everything you need in one bundle.

