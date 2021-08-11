Inside Jennifer Hudson's majestic $3million Chicago home

Jennifer Hudson has one impressive home! The Respect actress lives in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from Chicago.

While she is very private about her personal life, she has on occasion given fans a glimpse inside her majestic estate, which was custom-built back in 2007 by the previous owners before Jennifer snapped it up.

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and was covered in Brazilian cherry floorboards, although it appears Jennifer has done some major remodelling to suit her own tastes.

The marbled foyer has a spiraling floating staircase – which Jennifer has painted black – two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

Back in April, the American Idol star gave fans a peek inside her spacious living room, which has enormous ceilings, marble floors, cream furniture with gold accents, black netted curtains, and there's even room for a grand piano.

Jennifer has a grand entrance in her home

Her kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and has plenty of storage space with cupboards lining the walls and running along the length of the room. She also has a marble top island and a neutral colourway of beiges and dark browns.

Her kitchen features modern appliances

Of course, being the star she is, Jennifer has her own music room, with one wall decorated with hanging guitars, and her own office to keep track of her important dealings.

She has kept the inside of her bedroom private, but the previous listing revealed a huge space with a featured fireplace and a gorgeous en-suite bathroom with a built-in tub.

Jennifer's home has 16 rooms in total

Outside the home is just as impressive, with manicured lawns, immaculate stone pavements, and plenty of trees and greenery.

All in all, Jennifer's palatial home has a whopping 16 different rooms and five fireplaces!

