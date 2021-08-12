Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's sprawling mansion revealed in romantic video

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion.

In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.

Faith had also added star-shaped lights, which sat on top of the cream rug while their floor-to-ceiling windows and panelled walls were visible in the background.

The pair were dancing to Tim's new music in what Faith described as their "first ever family album release party" with their three daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

In the caption, she wrote: "An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded. We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget.

Faith shared this romantic video of the pair dancing at home

"Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the Mcgraw house of women. We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece."

The couple fell for each other when she was an opening act on his Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, and by October that same year, they were married. Their loved-up post earnt praise from followers, who wrote: "Beautiful Couple!" and: "Aww, your relationship is so inspiring and sweet."

The couple showed off their impressive home at Christmas

Fans were given a better look at the room when the pair were decorating for Christmas, which required a giant ladder to place the ornaments on the top of the tree!

Showing off the sheer scale of the room, the photo revealed three sets of panelled windows, a wooden ceiling and a chandelier. "Absolutely beautiful! Love the house and oh that tree!," commented one, and another added: "Look at that beautiful house."

Faith and Tim also owned a private island in the Bahamas which they reportedly sold for $35 million earlier this year. With a main house, eight separate pavilions and beaches, we're not surprised that the Something Like That hitmaker described it as the "best place in the world" during an interview with Architectural Digest in 2017.

They are also said to have sold their 620-acre farm in Tennessee for $15 million.

