Royal homes looking surprisingly normal: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and more The reality of living in a palace

The UK royal family have some pretty impressive residences, and the grand, listed buildings often feature decadent furniture, gilded décor and plenty of space. However, these candid photographs and videos inside of royal homes just might surprise you because of how normal the places look. See for yourself…

Princess Anne at Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne has a cosy living area at her grand residence

With its 730-acre estate and Grade II-listed building, there is no doubting the grandeur of Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne's main residence. However, The Princess Royal has ensured that her residence is cosy and lowkey.

One day when we got a peek inside her sitting room, it was mind-blowingly normal. Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence were captured watching television surrounded by floral and wooden furniture.

Princess Beatrice at St James's Palace

WATCH: Princess Beatrice films inside her private living quarters

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is currently residing at St James' Palace with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Despite the residence being an actual palace, the looks we've seen into Beatrice's private living quarters have revealed a very modest space.

When opening up to Giovanna Fletcher for HELLO!'s Back to School digital issue, Beatrice recorded in a surprisingly homely cream room which had been filled with photographs and personal artworks.

Princess Eugenie at Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base

Princess Eugenie lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby son, August at their royal house of Frogmore Cottage.

The property is officially Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK residence, but since his cousin Eugenie has been living there, royal enthusiasts have been treated to more looks inside the private home than ever before.

This twee cottage is surprisingly humble and the glimpses we have had inside show off rather normal, pared-back décor – worlds away from the grandeur of Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Sarah Ferguson at Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson has a humble kitchen at her royal home

Sarah Ferguson resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor, choosing to live with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. Sarah's personal kitchen was shown off when her assistant Antonia Marshall uploaded a photo of Sarah mopping on her Instagram account. This practical and surprisingly relatable room features wooden flooring, cream walls and wooden cupboards with black marble worktops.

