Ruth Langsford's favourite cleaning gadget is now in the Amazon sale with almost 50% off

Remember when Ruth Langsford gave fans a sneak peek inside her incredible kitchen last summer? The This Morning presenter showed off a new cleaning product that left her quite impressed, and right now it's on sale with almost 50% off!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ruth introduced her loyal followers to her new cleaning gadget, the Flash Speedmop, and despite thinking her floor was spotless, the powerful mop some contrary results.

"You know I've done a lot of cleaning in lockdown, so Flash have sent this, their new Speedmop, and they've challenged me to confess my mess. So it's white, recyclable and they fit onto the mop, smell nice… apparently they get into all your nooks and crannies so let's give it ago," she said before she started moping her kitchen floor.

"Nice long handles so I don't have to bend over too much. They say it soaks the dirt up onto the cloth and doesn't move it around the floor," she continued to explain as she mopped.

Despite thinking her floor was clean, Ruth was in for a surprise. "I think my floor is quite clean, let's see…. The truth… Oh dear, that's quite grubby. OK, Flash, I'll give you that… I confess my mess!" she said whilst showing off the results.

Now you can find Ruth's favourite mop in the Amazon sale with 45% off, down from £22 to £12.

Flash Speedmop, was £22 now £12, Amazon

Or you can get a full Flash Powermop starter kit including refill pads and solution with 35% off, for just £20.89.

Flash Powermop Starter Kit, was £32 now £20.89, Amazon

Fans would've no doubt enjoyed watching Ruth working her "domestic goddess" magic on her kitchen because they got a rare glimpse of her and Eamonn's impressive wood-panelled cupboards complete with two ovens, a grill and a microwave. The kitchen also featured a large island in the middle.

Eamonn recently opened about Ruth and her love for cleaning, revealing that she is her happiest when at home cleaning.

Eamonn has previously said that Ruth loves cleaning

Speaking on The Journey with Pete Snodden podcast, the presenter, 60, said: "Ruth doesn't talk work. Ruth, as we speak, has got her hair bunched up, she is mopping the floor in the kitchen, she loves being domestic and I've never seen anyone with the energy she has."

