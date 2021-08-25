5 best sofa in a box companies to choose from in the UK

In search of a new sofa? It’s time to consider a sofa in a box. If you've unintentionally recreated that iconic Friends episode where Ross screams “Pivot!”, then you’ll know all about the struggles of trying to get a sofa up or down the stairs. The genius solution is a sofa in a box! Companies have answered the prayers of those living in first-floor flats or those with tiny hallways, and they've invented seriously chic sofas which come in handy, carry-able boxes. Here's everything you need to know…

Why should I buy a sofa in a box?

If you need to get your sofa up or down stairs to get it to your desired location, then you should definitely consider a sofa in a box which can easily be transported.

If you're a renter and may be moving frequently, having a sofa in a box will make the whole relocation process so much easier.

If you're in a hurry and don't want to wait for your sofa to be made at a factory, a sofa in a box could be a speedy solution.

The best sofa in a box companies

Swyft have a range of different styles available

Swyft sofa in a box

Clever sofas from Swyft are the epitome of ease, but they don’t compromise on style either. Once assembled, you wouldn’t tell the difference between that and one on a showroom floor - and all of the designs are totally Instagram worthy. Their new Model 03 design looks and feels like sitting on a cloud.

What's even more mind-blowing is the fact that you can get next-day delivery. Which means you don’t have to order your dream sofa and then wait a full moon or five for it to be made. You just click and it can be with you the very next day!

The easy assemble videos make it look like a doddle, and it really is that easy. You don’t need any tools and the pieces just slot together like magic.

With any new sofa, it's completely normal to be paranoid about the slightest spillage (clumsy uncles we are looking at you) but fear not, as the clever stain-resistant technology will mean any messes just dab right out. Even red wine!

Model 03 three-seater, £2,385, Swyft

Snug sofa in a box

With a range of modular sofas which promise to also be comfy as well as practical, Snug knows exactly what the customer wants. You can choose from a cool sofa bed, a deluxe corner sofa or even a snuggly chair. Don't know what you want? The free 30-minute virtual consultation with a sofa pro should help with that.

The big chill sofa in a box, £1,159, Snug

Argos sofa in a box

Any new homeowner will know that Argos is a godsend - a one-stop-shop for every home item you could possibly ever imagine. They've jumped on the sofa in a box hype too, and as you would expect, it won’t break the bank either!

Evie charcoal sofa in a box, £200, Argos

DFS sofa in a box

Longstanding furniture experts DFS have expanded into sofas in a box with their Boxit range. Looking at the gorgeous designs, you would have no idea that these are flatpack sofas and you can choose from a luxury three-seater or a cosy two-seater.

Boxit three-seater sofa in a box, £549, DFS

John Lewis sofa in a box

Even retail giant John Lewis has produced a sofa in a box range and the styles in their Sofi collection are simple and sophisticated. Plus, you can make the assembly even easier by getting the free assemble service - result!

Sofi two-seater sofa in a box, £687, John Lewis

