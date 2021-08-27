Denise Welch's vibrant home is full of joy

Loose Women star Denise Welch lives in Cheshire with her husband Lincoln Townley – and her beautiful home is a kaleidoscope of colour!

When the coronavirus pandemic emerged, forcing the Loose Women cast to record from home, we were offered up unprecedented access into their jaw-dropping homes, including Denise's.

WATCH: See Denise Welch's kitchen before its makeover

The star appeared on the panel show from her gorgeous kitchen, showing off the cooking space with traditional cream cupboards, black shiny island and multi-coloured tiled splashback. The room also benefits from modern sky lights and Denise has added a large plant in the corner.

Denis chose to give her kitchen a pink makeover

The former Coronation Street actress clearly decided to give her cooking area a splash of paint, as the next time she appeared on our screens, the same space was painted a gorgeous hot pink hue.

The perfect backdrop for video calls

For one appearance, Denise sat in front of a large abstract artwork, adding more vibrancy to the already captivating space, and the corner of a white radiator cover was also in view.

The open-plan space is great for hosting

The open-plan room also features a dining area next to the patio doors, complete with a grey table and two very striking artworks on the walls, one featuring a neon orange skeleton.

Denise's fellow Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter is also a fan of using bold colours when making interior design decisions.

"This is the kitchen in the house I sold two years ago," she said, as a photo showed off a modern room with purple cabinets, white floors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Janet Street-Porter is also a big advocate of bold and bright kitchens

During the same show, Denise revealed: "It was the kitchen that was there when we moved in so I haven't made any structural changes. Obviously, we've now gone pink on the walls influenced by Janet because I'm going to take colour through the house."

We can't wait to see what she does with the rest of the property – watch this space!

