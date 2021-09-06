Phillip Schofield's £2m pad is nothing like his former marital home This Morning presenter Phillip lives in Chiswick

This Morning star Phillip Schofield split from his wife Stephanie in 2020 when he came out as gay, and consequently, he moved into a new home. The £2million property in Chiswick, west London, is completely different from his former family home with ultra-chic modern décor, check it out…

Phillip Schofield's living room

WATCH: Phillip Schofield films inside new living room

Back in December, Phillip took to Instagram Stories to talk about his book, Life's What You Make It, from his living room. He sat on the floor in front of a chic white fireplace, where he had positioned candles and Christmas cards. He also has a rustic statement clock with Roman numerals mounted upon the wall.

A different photo revealed that Phillip's living room is furnished with a grey sofa, and a grey animal print cushion.

Phillip Schofield's kitchen

Phillip's kitchen is designed with white walls, and matching white cupboards with grey worktops. He has a large black and white painting mounted in a silver frame upon one wall, and a glass vase of green flowers is on display at one side.

In another video, Phillip revealed that he has a chalkboard titled 'Kitchen Notes' on another wall, where he had written 'Drink more gin!'

Phillip Schofield's windowsill

While showing off a bottle of gifted gin, the presenter revealed that he has arranged plants in slate grey pots on his light and airy windowsill.

As for how Phillip decided upon his interiors, he previously told fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes: "I probably shouldn’t say this anyway, but this time of the year, when the nights are really dark, when everyone has got their curtains open and you can look into everyone's houses, you walk up the street and go 'That's nice wallpaper… Ooh, I like those curtains.'"

Phillip's former home was located in Oxfordshire, and alongside his wife, he shared it with their two daughters Molly and Ruby.

His new house is believed to be worth £2million.

