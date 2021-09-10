Princess Charlene's luxurious palace she hasn't been in since May Prince Albert is still living at the palace

Princess Charlene remains in South Africa after receiving treatment for an infection, and the royal is hoping she will be well enough to return home to Prince Albert and her children in October.

The Princess hasn't seen her home in Monaco since May and we're sure she is missing her beautiful surroundings.

It was built in 1191 and is a huge tourist attraction for the area, drawing in crowds to take photographs of the iconic exterior and the state rooms are also open to the public during the summer months.

Over the years, royal fans have been given glimpses inside the Prince's Palace of Monaco, aka Palais Princier de Monaco.

The huge palace is a tourist attraction

The palace's courtyard is the location of choice for special events, and the couple held their engagement photoshoot there.

They also celebrated their wedding at the palace, giving us another look inside its decadent walls.

The couple posed at home for their engagement photos

The jaw-dropping wedding photos reveal a double marble staircase which, as if not beautiful enough already, was adorned with stunning green and white flowers. Red carpets were laid across the floor and the guests sat on red velour chairs.

The palace's ornate archways and detailed wall decorations made the backdrop even more spectacular for their special ceremony.

The couple celebrated their wedding at home

The family often use the balcony area to stand and pose for photographs and the public, just as the British royals use the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

As well as being a tourist attraction, and the location for landmark events, this palace is a practical home for Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their two children Jacques and Gabriella, who are twins aged six.

The balcony is used for appearances

Despite being away from her family home for so long, the royal was able to reunite with her husband and children for a short while, when they visited her. She shared some heartwarming photos of herself cuddling the twins.

