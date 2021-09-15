The Queen's Balmoral living room is practically identical in photos taken forty years apart The monarch is staying at her Scottish holiday home

The Queen is currently residing at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, for her annual summer break after spending much of the year at Windsor Castle.

Although Her Majesty's trip this year will be notably different from her previous visits, since it is the first time her late husband Prince Philip won't be joining her, she will no doubt find comfort in her familiar surroundings – with some parts of the interior remaining almost identical for over four decades.

One particular room we're referring to, of course, is the cosy living room that was pictured looking almost entirely the same back in 1976.

The photo showed the couple sitting on an aqua green sofa inside the room, which was decorated with cream striped wallpaper, a selection of photos in gold frames, and two wooden side tables. The door at the time was wooden, and there was a bunch of flowers positioned at one side, next to a candelabra.

The Queen and Prince Philip's living room in 1976

Fast forward to 2017, when the then-Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife met the Queen, and the room seemed to have been kept exactly the same.

The very sofa on which she sat with Prince Philip 41 years prior was still visible and located in the same spot, as were the photos framed on the walls, the wooden side table and even a bunch of flowers and the candelabra just about visible behind Peter.

The Queen and Prince Philip's living room in 2017

The photo also unveiled a look at the rest of the room, showing that the sofa is one of two, which sit either side of a matching footstool and in front of a large log fireplace with a metal frame. There is a tall mirror mounted above the fireplace, and on the ledge sits two further candelabras and a gold clock. An additional white and green floral armchair sits next to one sofa.

The home is located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, surrounded by mountains, lochs and glens. Her Majesty usually starts her break in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving to the main house in August.

This summer, the monarch has already been joined by various other royals including Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

