Kate Middleton and Prince William's £100/week uni home is worlds apart from Kensington Palace The royals both studied at the University of St Andrews in Scotland

Compared to their current homes at Kensington Palace and Amner Hall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lived in a much more modest property while attending the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

SEE: 10 royal halls of residence: Where Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and more lived at uni

Prince William and Kate Middleton originally stayed in halls of residence St. Salvatore’s Hall, known as Sallies, but moved just five minutes away to 13A Hope Street in their second year along with two of their friends.

They rented the Victorian townhouse for £100 per week each (a total rent of £1,600 per month), but it would now set tenants back £3,500 per month.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Where do the royals live? Inside their lavish homes

A listing for the two-story property reveals it has five bedrooms – three double bedrooms and one single room – plus one bathroom and one shower room.

The interiors are decorated with original features, such as ornate plasterwork, picture rails and large sash windows.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home is another scale of luxury

SEE: 12 show-stopping royal dining rooms: The Queen, Prince Charles and more

There is a utility room and a galley kitchen, featuring wooden cupboards and dark work surfaces with a window on the back wall. The open-plan living and dining room now has cream walls and matching carpets, a large fireplace and a floor-to-ceiling window offering plenty of natural light.

Kate and William's halls of residence, St. Salvatore’s Hall

Photos show a blue sofa, a red patterned rug that matches the curtains, a glass coffee table and a wooden alcove displaying various drinks, but it's not clear whether this reflects the interiors as they were when Kate and William lived there.

It is thought that the royal couple grew close while living in this property, with William even cooking for the now-Duchess in a bid to impress her.

The couple grew close while living together in their second year at St Andrew's University

Kate previously told Mary Berry: "In [our] university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that was when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauces and things like that."

The Duke and Duchess then moved into a more private residence in their final year in order to escape the media attention. The couple, who were then supposedly dating, shared a four-bedroom cottage called Balgove House on the Strathtyrum Estate with friends.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William's secret country home is the perfect love nest

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.