Jodie Comer lives with her parents – inside childhood home The Help actress is considering a house move

Jodie Comer has starred as everything from cold-blooded killer Villanelle in Netflix series Killing Eve to care home worker Sarah in Channel 4 drama Help, but she credits her family for keeping her grounded.

The actress remains very close to her mother, father and younger brother, and even continues to live with them at her childhood home in Childwall, Liverpool. Why, you might ask?

Jodie told The Sunday Times: "I’d live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could.

"[But] I’m definitely looking to move out. I recognise I need my own space and independence. I just don’t want to do it."

WATCH: The first trailer for Help

Although she has kept her home life private when it comes to photos and videos on social media, she went on to reveal that her bedroom "doesn’t still have a single bed and Winnie-the-Pooh wallpaper."

And she clearly still enjoys her mother's cooking, after sharing a snap of herself holding up a tray packed to the brim with Yorkshire pudding, chicken and vegetables in February 2020. She captioned it: "All the emotions...Nothing gets in the way of me and my mums roast, not even Sunday’s on set. I love you mum... and Brian for the safe delivery. #jammycow."

The star loves her mum's cooking

Jodie also made a virtual appearance at the Baftas in 2020 from what appears to be her living room, showing off a dark grey sofa, soft grey walls and a silver and blue lamp.

Jodie made a virtual appearance at the 2020 Baftas

The 28-year-old previously opened up about spending time with her family amid the pandemic, revealing it came as a welcome break from work. In an interview the Press Association, she said: "As much as I'd want to definitely be carrying on with that, I've actually been able to come home, unpack like seven suitcases because I haven't been here, and I've thrown out so much rubbish. And, actually, to have a bit of stillness, and be stationary, I'm actually really kind of… I'm a bit embarrassed to say I'm kind of enjoying it."

It seems it really is the people, not the place, that explains Jodie's decision against buying her own home. She previously told British Vogue her one tip for getting through self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic was to, "Stay connected with loved ones," as well as getting in as much exercise as possible.

Jodie lives with her dad, mum and brother

The star went on to share that the family have been spending their time at home "watching a long list of movies", eating Revels for breakfast, crisp sandwiches for lunch and singing "Fergalicious". She told the Daily Star, "I honestly cannot imagine not living with my mum and dad," but perhaps we could see a house move on the cards in the future.

