Want to kickstart a career in media? Check out our opportunities here! HELLO! magazine is hiring!

Know a young person who wants to kickstart a career in media?

We currently have a range of Kickstart opportunities across all platforms at HELLO! based from our London (SE1) Offices.

The Kickstart Scheme is a government initiative so to be eligible for any of these positions you must be aged 16-24 years old, be claiming job seekers allowance or universal credits and be referred by your job centre work coach.

All roles will be for an initial six month period with the potential for permanent employment thereafter.

About HELLO!

HELLO! is an iconic lifestyle and celebrity publisher. Operating globally, HELLO!’s celebratory lifestyle, royal and celebrity content entertains audiences from 18 to 55+ years old.

Hellomagazine.com now attracts over 40M unique users every month globally, a growth of 400% since 2016 and 171% YoY. HELLO!'s social footprint is now over 15M driven by 7M Snapchat users with 13M video views on TikTok.

Current Kickstart Scheme Positions at Hello! will offer you:

A friendly and collaborative working environment

Technical skills training to help you excel in your job and learn about all the essential behaviours you need to succeed in the workplace

An opportunity to:

Build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Learn to adapt and operate in a challenging and fast-paced environment

Grow your knowledge and skills, learn how to use business systems and start to specialise in specific functions

Available Positions:

Commercial Team

Commercial Administrative Assistant – providing support to the Commercial & Marketing Team with key brand projects this position would suit someone who is organised and efficient.

Data Analyst Assistant – for someone who has strong numerical ability and is keen to learn about the importance of data and analytics – using various tools to build a strong data story.

Junior Content Writer – an opportunity for someone with excellent writing skills and a close eye for detail to support in the curation of commercial content.

Junior Project Co-ordinator – for someone who is organised and methodical and can support the Project Managers on Magazine & Digital shoots and creative workflow.

Digital Team

Affiliates Technical Assistant – for someone who’d love to learn how to craft shopping content.

SEO Assistant – for people with an interest in Google and other search tools.

Social Team Assistant - with confidence in using most social media platforms and an awareness of trending topics this is an opportunity to help with our Snapchat, TikTok and Insta coverage.

Video Team Assistant – suited to someone who is passionate about creating great content and willing to learn and improve their knowledge in this field by helping our video team make our videos.

Video Team Graphics Assistant – this is an opportunity for someone who is a design creative at heart to get involved with the graphic elements of our videos.

Editorial Team

Administration Assistant Picture Desk – providing support to the HELLO! magazine picture desk and would suit someone with a keen interest in celebrity and Royal news.

HFM

Junior Fashion Assistant – helping manage the fashion cupboard, prepare for photoshoots and research trends features on HELLO! Fashion Monthly this position would suit someone with strong interest in the fashion industry and a passion for fashion.

If you meet the Kickstart Scheme criteria, have experience in, or studied, Media & Publishing and would like to know more about these opportunities then contact your Job Centre Work Coach to apply. We cannot accept any applications that do not come through the official Kickstart channels.